After giving up a walk and an RBI double in the first inning, Huntsville pitcher Kylee Lehman got into a groove and never looked back. The junior recorded 10 strikeouts and led the Lady Hornets to a 9-1 rout of A&M Consolidated Monday night at Kate Barr Ross Park.
It was a nail-biter for the Huntsville Lady Hornets in the opening innings, until the third and fourth innings, which saw the team put up a pair of runs. The tide turned in the sixth inning, when their bats got hot, as Huntsville added seven runs to secure the win.
“I think we did a great job tonight. It was a slow start, but we made in-game adjustments and that really paid off,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryant said. “We played an error free game and Kylee pitched her tail off. I could not have asked for a better overall performance.”
Lehman was able to put her tough first inning behind her, as she struck out the side in the second inning. She would only give up one more hit in the game, but added at least one strikeout each inning with solid back-up from both the field.
“I knew I needed to go out and do my job tonight, and I saw that they had my back. It was easy for me to go out and dominate,” Lehman said. “It was nice to know that the ball could be hit anywhere on the field tonight, and that they could score at any time. I feel very confident going forward.”
Although the bats were cool through five innings, sophomore Jensen Vienne was hot all game long, going 4-4 with three singles, a double and three RBI.
“I was going through a slump in the preseason and I knew this could be a fresh start, and no matter what I did my team would have my back,” Vienne said. “After tonight’s performance, I do not think anyone can stop us.”
The Lady Hornets will hit the road Thursday for the Bryan-College Station Tournament, with their first game against the Jourdanton at 3 p.m.
