Huntsville sophomore Karen Kiratu crosses the finish line to place third in Thursday’s District 16-5A meet in Jacksonville.

 CNHI Sports

Huntsville cross country athletes turned in impressive performances at Thursday’s District 16-5A meet in Jacksonville.

Sophomore Karen Kiratu placed third in the individual girls standings, advancing to regionals with a time of 20:46.6. The Lady Hornets finished fifth as a team, with Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches taking the top-three spots on the girls side.

The Huntsville boys placed third as a team behind Lufkin and Jacksonville, with John Dudley moving on to regionals after finishing 10th with a time of 18:24.4.

check back for updates on this story and the upcoming region meet.

