Huntsville cheerleaders gear up for nationals

For the first time in their high school careers, Huntsville Hornet cheerleaders are headed to nationals.
The Hornets haven’t gone to nationals in several years, but that will change next weekend.
Huntsville is set to compete Friday and Saturday at the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals in Dallas.
“They haven't gone to nationals since 2013 I think, so nobody on the team has been there,” Huntsville head cheer coach Fallon Johnston said. “They seem like they're pretty excited.”
“It's just really cool and kind of surreal,” added sophomore Sian Hunziker. “I never thought we'd go to nationals.”
Preparing for the competition has been a challenge at times — the cheerleaders will be performing an advanced routine, rather than the game day-style of cheering they have done for the majority of the school year.
However, the Hornets have embraced the challenge and are confident that they can have success against some of the best cheer squads in the country.
“It's a lot of challenges but I love it,” senior Jordan Bowens said. “I feel like we're going to do really well. Our practices our going even better than expected … I've been cheering with most of these girls since seventh grade and we're making memories now.”
Johnston, who is in her first year as a coach at any level, admits that she was nervous at first. But as a former Sam Houston State cheerleader, she was able to incorporate her years of experience into a successful start to her newest journey.
“I brought a lot of the ways that Bryan (McColpin) at Sam coached me, and also from doing competitive cheer in high school,” she said. “I just took the different coaching styles that I thought worked the best and tried to incorporate them here.”
Building relationships with student-athletes has become her favorite part of the job.
“I really like working with the athletes,” Johnston said. “With cheerleaders, there's that stereotype that it's hard to find people that are really kind and hardworking. These girls are some of the nicest people I've met in my life, they work really hard and they're all very smart.
“Working with them and getting to know each of them has been my favorite part.”
The coach notes that Huntsville plans to compete in both UIL and NCA events next year. For now, though, the squad is focused in on a successful first trip to nationals.
“We're ready to go on that mat and give it our all,” Hunziker said.
