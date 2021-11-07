Huntsville basketball looks to pick up with they left off last season

HUNTSVILLE — With the football season starting at the normal time slot, Huntsville basketball fans will get to experience a full season.
The Hornets are coming off an undefeated season where they secured the District 16 5A, Region II title, but lost their core starters due to graduation.
“We lost a group of core guys, the main thing is getting these new guys acclimated and building the chemistry before district time,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “It’s almost a new team so getting the games in the preseason will help us get the kinks worked out. Last year it didn’t bother me as much because those guys were three-year letters. This year the preseason games will be a big part of our success.”
Senior AJ Wilson will be the lone starter returning from last year’s team but coach Oliphant expects many of the role players from last season to stand up and help keep this team going.
With a roster still uncertain, the Hornets will look to Kevin Harrison to help keep this team rolling with the punches.
“The main thing is not putting too much on their plate,” Oliphant added. “It’s a team game, we won’t ask them to do too much, just believe and trust in each other. Let’s have a little fun and win some ball games while we are at it.”
Huntsville’s first game is currently scheduled for Nov. 12 against Bryan.
