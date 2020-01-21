Huntsville aims to build off 2019 success as new season approaches

The Huntsville Lady Hornets are almost ready to deliver their first pitch of the season, as they look to carry over momentum from a strong 2019 performance.
In her first year at the helm of the softball program, head coach Morgan Bryan spurred a massive turnaround, guiding the Lady Hornets to the bi-district round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Coming into last season, the team could only go up — they recorded just one league win in 2018. Bryan brought with her a new attitude and vision, and the result was over 20 wins for the Lady Hornets.
“I’m truly blessed to be a Huntsville Hornet and am beyond proud of my girls and all of their accomplishments in the 2019 season,” Bryan said. “We had a lot of naysayers and doubt going into last season, but the girls bought into the program that I brought with me and were determined to do better.”
Unity between Bryan and her team helped change the culture of the program, and the group has set a bigger run as their next goal. Players note that the coach’s ambition and desire for success became infectious in the locker room, something that has bled into their preparation for the upcoming season.
“Coach B has worked extremely hard. It’s up to us now to work harder than we’ve worked before to make her proud,” senior second baseman Taylor Pesillo praised. “We have a great amount of talent, and with Coach B’s guidance, hopefully this season we can put all the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Bryan believes the players are ready to develop and take the team to further heights after a fourth-place finish in 2019. Among the returners are first-team all-district selections Jensen Vienne, Kylie Grisham and Madeline Knapp, as well as second-team pick Kylee Lehman and honorable mention Hannah Langlais.
“We didn’t have a lot of experience playing in those high-pressure games,” Bryan said. “This year I think it will be a different story.”
Although Huntsville had an undesired outcome in the bi-district round — being swept by College Station — there was plenty of excitement heading into the offseason. Bryan called her squad “a solid, scrappy team.”
The Lady Hornets focused on strengthening team chemistry. A big believer of the weight room, cardio and weight training are also key concerns for Bryan. She cites strength and stamina as musts for a successful season, in addition to adding a little more grit.
“We have really focused on a tough schedule this year,” Bryan said. “We are going to be challenged, but at the end of the day I think you will see a stronger and more well-prepared Lady Hornet team.”
The Lady Hornets return 10 players from last year’s playoff run. Just like senior catcher and outfielder Mallory Wiggins, many of the Lady Hornet players see 2020 as an opportunity to embark on a special postseason journey.
“I’m very excited,” Wiggins said. “Some expectations I have for us this year are to improve from last year’s mistakes and for our team to work more as a unit. I think our goals as team would be to make it further into playoffs. I feel like we all have a stronger bond as a whole team than we did last (year), and we are all striving together to get further.”
Bryan believes her team will mature and develop a winning pedigree for the 2020 season.
“By returning 10 players from last year’s lineup, and learning how to work through those tough situations and the mental aspect of the game, I have no doubt in my mind that my team can and will do great things in the 2020 season,” Bryan exclaimed.
The Lady Hornets begin their season Feb. 4 with scrimmage action against the Homeschool Christian Youth Association (HCYA) in Houston. The Lady Hornets will host A&M Consolidated in the regular-season opener on Feb. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.