Hornets to face toughest challenge yet

HUNTSVILLE — Last year’s clash turned into an instant classic.
Now, one year later the Huntsville Hornets are set to face one of their toughest opponents yet when they face C.E. King on Friday night.
Huntsville (2-0) was able to get a 17-12 win over the Panthers last year at home with a last-second goal-line stand.
“Playing 6A teams that are physically bigger than us in numbers, you are concerned, but you have to prep,” Hornets football head coach Rodney Southern said. “This one is going to be a challenge. They are 3-0 and in sheer numbers will dress 60-70 guys, but our kids will compete and we will go do what we have to do to try and win a ball game.”
The host Panthers will utilize a spread and pistol offense and is heavily reliant on a running game that has averaged 369 yards per game. Senior running back Jerrell Wimbley — the Dave Campbell’s Preseason Offensive MVP for District 21-6A —is leading the way from the Panthers with 627 yards through three games of the season.
He’s also not the lone back for the Panthers, with D’Koreion Hammon averaging 109 yards per game off 10 carries.
“The main thing is to try and not give up the big play,” Southern said. “They’ve got three guys that, in different phases of the last three games, have all broken a 60,70-yard run. They are making big plays and trying to, I think, take the game out of their quarterback's hands. It’s going to be a challenge to not give up the big play, but to also not let them get into a big 12-13 play drive.”
While King will certainly rely on the run game, their passing game is something you still have to give them a look at. In last week’s game against Ridge Point, junior quarterback Nehemiah Brousard got the start and threw for 120 yards on 10 completions.
The Huntsville defense has allowed opponents to score 36 points in just two games, and have done this while starting two freshmen. Freshman linebacker Christian Hall has been used heavily by the Hornets this year, starting in both games this year.
“We don’t want to get into a shooting match,” Southern added. “We played them really well last year. Don’t give up the big play and make a play here or there that we might not normally make in a game. The good thing is we haven’t turned the ball over a lot, so when we do get opportunities we have got to get points.”
The offense for the Hornets will need some clean-up work. With senior running back Jaylonn McClain still sidelined, the Hornets will continue to look for somebody to step up in his absence. Junior back Matthew Tatum saw a lot of early action last week, running for 68 yards on four carries. Sophomore Jawann Giddens saw a majority of the carries and rushed for 45 yards.
“When you get the opportunities like we had the other night, we have to score points,” Southern said. “You’d love to control it and be able to run the football and keep the chains moving. At the same time, you have to score points too. It’s a double-edged sword. The big thing for us is getting first downs.”
Kickoff for this game will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Sheldon ISD Stadium in Houston.
