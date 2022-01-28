Hornets swim their way into regional meet

LUFKIN — Huntsville swimming competed in their district swim meet on Tuesday, where they saw plenty of positive results.
The Hornets saw four first-place finishers in the district meet with both relay teams landing gold.
“I am really proud of all the swimmers that competed,” Huntsville head coach Amanda Greenwood said. “They worked hard, despite challenges we have faced leading up to the district event. I am happy about the improvements each of the swimmers has made from the beginning of the season to now. I can't wait to see them excel at Regionals next week.”
Reese Esser finished the district meet collecting four gold medals in the 200m medley relay, 200m free relay, 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.
Louisa Lange also had a successful meet, garnering four medals for herself.
Fellow swimmer, Rosie Walkers, placed first on both relay teams, while finishing fifth in the 50m freestyle race. Macy Warner rounded out the relay teams and grabbed sixth place in the 100m backstroke.
For the boys’ side, Devon Favela competed in two events where he placed third in the 100m backstroke and seventh in the 50m freestyle.
The swim team will now head to their Regional meet on Feb. 4th in The Colony, TX at the LISD Aquatic Center.
