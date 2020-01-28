Hornets remain outside TABC Top 25

A pair of dominating victories in District 20-5A play was not enough for Huntsville to jump into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 for Class 5A this week.
The Hornets, who notched their 40th consecutive league win on Friday against Willis, have been left off of the poll since the start of the season despite a 21-6 record.
The top five teams in the Class 5A poll remained the same, with Lancaster (24-2), Alvin Shadow Creek (20-2), Fort Bend Hightower (22-5), Port Arthur Memorial (22-4) and Fort Worth Wyatt (18-6) taking up the spots.
Huntsville will return to play tonight when they travel to Spring to face Grand Oaks (8-13, 2-9 District 20-5A) with a 7 p.m. tip.
Lions stay at No. 1
As expected, the Alpha Omega Lions stayed put at No. 1 in the TABC’s 2A Private School Top 10 after picking up wins over No. 2 Conroe Covenant (19-10) and No. 3 Galveston O’Connell (26-5) this past week.
Temple Holy Trinity (17-6) and Ft. Worth Bethesda (18-6) rounded out the Top 5 of 2A Private School squads.
The Lions (20-6) will also be on the road tonight as they travel to Briarwood.
