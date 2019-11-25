It’s a little bit of deja vu.
In a region stacked with three of the four favorites for the state championship, the Huntsville Hornets will be looking to pull the upset against No. 4 Fort Bend Marshall.
The Hornets (9-3) moved into the regional semifinals by dismissing Crosby 54-44 on Saturday afternoon. Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) reached the game by edging A&M Consolidated 32-27.
The two will clash Saturday at 2 p.m. at Woodforest Stadium, located at 19115 David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah.
Ticket information
Advance tickets will be available on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntsville High School field house. Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults in advance. All tickets at the gate will be $10.
All District 10-5A, District 11-5A, THSCA, THSADA and Golden Pass/ HISD senior citizen passes will be accepted.
