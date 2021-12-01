Hornets nab first win of the season

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville basketball was able to come together and get their first win of the season in their 2021-2022 home opener on Tuesday.
The Hornets were led by a trio of seniors in a 64-39 win over Magnolia at the Paul Bohan Gym.
“The main thing is the guys were able to work together a little bit,” Hornets head coach Jay Oliphant said. “We have a lot of things that we need to work on and we need to start with the defensive glass. I was disappointed in the rebounding and I don’t think we rebounded the ball well, it's just something that we are going to have to work on.”
The Hornets and the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe at the start, and swapped points through the first quarter and at half. After Huntsville was able to take a 14-12 lead in the second quarter, they opened things up with a 10-3 lead that saw them build up their 11-point lead going into the half.
Despite their struggles to get boards, the Hornet defense was able to stay strong as they allowed just 19 points in the second half.
“I thought we moved the ball well,” Oliphant noted. “I thought we did a better job of not turning over the ball. I also thought we shared the ball well for the most part. I think we also started to play with a little bit more energy and we were able to get the pace that we want for this season.”
The Hornet offense was led by senior AJ Wilson, who had a game-high 19 points. Fellow senior Kameron Cole and junior Allen Amario each added 14 points in this win to help lead the Hornets.
“I thought Kam got us going as he hit some big three’s early in the first quarter,” Oliphant added. “It was good for us because it builds our confidence. If we shoot the ball well I think we will be good on the offensive end but defensively we have to come together.”
Huntsville will now turn their attention to the Houston Christian Classic Tournament, which starts later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.