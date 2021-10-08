HUNTSVILLE — The Hornets are desperately looking for answers after its disappointing start to the season.
They are hoping those answers come Friday night in what feels like a must-win over Lamar Consolidated.
While the Hornets (2-3, 0-2) had a good week of practice, they will also have a handful of players coming back and healing from mid-season injuries.
“Last week was very disappointing. Sometimes in this game, you’re going to get beat, but when you miss opportunities and have situations that you know you could have played better it's definitely frustrating,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “This game will humble you, but you have to suck it up and get ready for the next one.”
The Hornets will face a struggling Lamar Consolidated (1-4, 0-1) for the fourth time, a team they have controlled in their previous three matchups.
While Huntsville will be coming into the game with a 35-0 loss to A&M Consolidated, the Mustangs are coming off an open week.
“We have another consolidated coming in with Lamar, who is kind of like us and has been struggling a little bit,” Southern added. “ They were open last week, which kind of scares you because you don’t know what a team is going to do during their open week.”
The Mustangs will be led by senior quarterback Dylan Garrett, who has attempted 128 passes and completed nearly 60% of them for 1,126 yards and 12 scores this season. He has posted a quarterback rating of 106 through the first five games.
Garrett has two favorite targets, who he has targeted for 50 of his 73 completions. Senior Rayshawn Glover, who has received an offer from Utah, has hauled in 31 passes for 611 yards and seven scores. His counterpart, senior receiver Jameil Robinson has caught 19 passes for 323 yards and the other five scores.
While the Mustangs don’t rely heavily on the run game, they have still rushed the ball 122 times this year with little success. As a team, they are averaging 2.6 yards per carrying with just one score.
“Their quarterback is scary. He's big, rangy and very athletic,” Southern noted. “He has gotten better as a passer this year. He has two receivers,[Glover] is one of their best football players. [Robinson] plays enough to give you a lot of different looks, and they have a few backs. The biggest thing with him [Garrett] is you always have the fear of him tuck the ball and run.”
While the Hornets have had their fair share of struggles this season, this could be the game they need to get things right. With senior back Jaylon McClain nearing 100% after an ankle injury. Huntsville is also expecting to have senior tight end Matt Long back this week, adding another top weapon for senior quarterback AJ Wilson.
“I thought he was 80-85% last week and I hope he’s 90-95% this week,” Southern said of McClain. “That kind of stuff is just going to hurt. He’s had a good week of practice. With that kind of soft tissue injury, you don't know if you’ll ever be back to 100% in a season. Hopefully, you'll see more of him and Jawann [Giddens].
“We are going to do the things we do. We had opportunities last week and we will have opportunities this week. We just have to take advantage of them.”
Before Friday night's game, the Hornets will host their senior night event at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
