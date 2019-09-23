Hornets jump to No. 6 in latest DCTF poll

The Huntsville Hornets jumped one spot in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 4 of the high school football season.
The No. 6 Hornets (2-1), who are coming off a bye wee, will face No. 5 A&M Consolidated on Friday to kick off district competition. The Tigers remained idle on the poll after claiming a 42-3 victory over Leander Rouse.
Manvel and Fort Bend Marshall switched places in the Class 5A, Division II poll after the Mavericks picked up a 38-34 win over the Buffalos last week. The bottom four spots all saw change as Lubbock Cooper and Port Neches-Groves moved up to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, while Midlothian and Lamar Consolidated joined the top-10.
See the full poll with rank, team and team’s record in parentheses, last week’s result and last week’s ranking:
CLASS 6A
1.;Duncanville (3-0);Idle;1
2.;Katy (4-0);W: 49-7, League City Clear Springs;2
3.;Allen (4-0);W: 56-20, Plano;3
4.;Longview (4-0);W: 17-7, West Monroe, La;4
5.;Galena Park North Shore (2-1);Idle;5
6.;Austin Westlake (4-0);W: 63-8, Austin High;6
7.;Denton Guyer (3-0);Idle;7
8.;Southlake Carroll (3-0);Idle;8
9.;Beaumont West Brook (3-0);Idle;9
10.;Converse Judson (4-0);W: 51-48, Cibolo Steele;10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Frisco Lone Star (3-0);Idle;1
2.;Denton Ryan (3-0);W: West Mesquite, 63-7;2
3.;Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0);Idle;3
4.;Dallas Highland Park (3-1);W: Dallas Adams, 62-0;4
5.;Lufkin (2-1);Idle;5
6.;Angleton (2-0);Ccd. vs. Houston Westside;6
7.;Hutto (3-0);Ccd. vs. Houston Lamar;7
8.;Richmond Foster (2-1);Idle;8
9.;Lancaster (3-1);W: Mansfield Legacy, 61-0;9
10.;SA Wagner (3-1);W: SA Lanier, 35-0;10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Aledo (2-1);Idle;1
2.;Manvel (4-0);W: Fort Bend Marshall, 38-34;4
3.;CC Calallen (3-0);Idle;3
4.;Fort Bend Marshall (3-1);L: Manvel, 38-34;2
5.;A&M Consolidated (3-0);W: Leander Rouse, 42-3;5
6.;Huntsville (2-1);Idle;7
7.;Lubbock Cooper (3-1);W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-13;9
8.;Port Neches-Groves (2-1);Idle;10
9.;Midlothian (4-0);W: Arlington Seguin, 42-7;NR
10.;Lamar Consolidated (3-0);Idle;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Argyle (3-0);Idle;1
2.;Carthage (4-0);W: 24-15, Gilmer;2
3.;Waco La Vega (3-1);W: 61-0, Pflugerville;3
4.;Sealy (3-0);W: 34-14, Bellville;4
5.;Paris (3-1);W: 30-8, Mount Pleasant;5
6.;Decatur (4-0);W: 56-42, Graham;6
7.;Columbia (4-0);W: 62-0, La Marque;7
8.;Dumas (4-0);W: 56-0, Plainview;8
9.;Brownwood (4-0);W: 37-15, WF Rider;9
10.;Springtown (4-0);W: 43-17, Kennedale;10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-0);W: 45-0, Gladewater;1
2.;Waco Connally (4-0);W: 50-21, Gatesville;3
3.;West Orange-Stark (2-1);Ccd. vs. Crosby;4
4.;Midland Greenwood (4-0);W: 38-8, Seminole;7
5.;Lubbock Estacado (4-0);W: 23-16, Hereford;5
6.;Gilmer (2-2);L: 24-15, Carthage;6
7.;Sunnyvale (4-0);W: 45-7, Glen Rose;8
8.;Robinson (4-0);W: 33-27, Whitney;9
9.;Wimberley (4-0);W: 48-31, Fredericksburg;NR
10.;Geronimo Navarro (4-0);W: 55-22, La Grange;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Grandview (4-0);W: Malakoff, 14-13;1
2.;Malakoff (3-1);L: Grandview, 14-13;2
3.;Cameron Yoe (3-0);W: Giddings, 49-27;3
4.;Wall (4-0);W: Sonora, 33-0;4
5.;Jefferson (4-0);W: Paris North Lamar, 35-7;6
6.;Atlanta (2-2);W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 41-38;7
7.;Bushland (4-0);W: Perryton, 38-13;8
8.;Rockdale (4-0);W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 66-7;9
9.;Diboll (4-0);W: Jasper, 14-9;NR
10.;Gladewater (2-2);L: Pleasant Grove, 45-0;5
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Newton (3-0);Idle;1
2.;Canadian (4-0);W: Sanford-Fritch, 54-0;2
3.;East Bernard (4-0);W: Edna, 27-10;3
4.;Gunter (3-1);W: Pilot Point, 35-0;5
5.;Rogers (4-0);W: Bosqueville, 52-20;8
6.;Holliday (3-1);W: Bowie, 27-0;7
7.;Abernathy (3-1);L: Post, 14-13;4
8.;Clifton (3-1);W: McGregor, 28-22;9
9.;Cisco (2-1);Idle;10
10.;Crane (4-0);W: Kermit, 45-28;NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Refugio (4-0);W: 41-0, Hebbronville;1
2.;Shiner (4-0);W: 52-0, El Maton Tidehaven;2
3.;San Saba (4-0);W: 70-0, Snook;3
4.;San Augustine (3-0);W: 67-14, Tenaha;5
5.;Panhandle (4-0);W: 49-6, Vega;6
6.;Hawley (4-0);W: 22-20, Albany;9
7.;New Deal (4-0);W: 14-0, Stanton;7
8.;Holland (4-0);W: 27-7, Crawford;10
9.;Mason (2-2);L: 28-19, Tuscola Jim Ned;4
10.;Alto (4-0);W: 26-7, Garrison;NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Hamlin (3-1);W: 55-7 New Home;1
2.;Falls City (3-1);W: 35-14, Boerne Geneva;2
3.;Mart (2-2);W: 72-0, Riesel;3
4.;Albany (2-2);L: 22-20, Hawley;4
5.;Grapeland (3-1);W: 32-21, Normangee;5
6.;Bremond (4-0);W: 59-26, Waco Reicher;6
7.;Wellington (3-1);W: 28-12, Stinnett West Texas;7
8.;Flatonia (4-0);W: 35-14, Schulenberg;9
9.;Stratford (3-1);W: 54-0, Spearman;10
10.;Windthorst (3-1);W: 18-6, Seymour;NR
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Balmorhea (4-0);W: McLean, 48-35;4
2.;White Deer (4-0);W: Silverton, 51-6;2
3.;Milford (4-0);W: Lone Star North, 50-43;1
4.;McLean (3-1);L: Balmorhea, 48-35;3
5.;Gail Borden County (4-0);W: Roby, 24-0;5
6.;Leakey (4-0);W: SA Castle Hills, 46-0;6
7.;Sterling City (4-0);W: Mertzon Irion County, 55-8;7
8.;Ira (4-0);W: Water Valley, 52-0;8
9.;Paducah (3-1);W: Turkey Valley, 52-44;10
10.;Garden City (3-1);W: Imperial Buena Vista, 49-7;9
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Jayton (4-0);W: Wilson, 58-8;1
2.;Strawn (3-1);W: New Braunfels Christian, 65-56;2
3.;Oakwood (3-1);W: Ft Worth Nazarene, 55-6;3
4.;Richland Springs (3-0);W: Austin Royals, 62-12;4
5.;Matador Motley County (3-1);W: Crowell, 82-50;5
6.;Grandfalls-Royalty (4-0);W: Grady, 74-26;6
7.;Blackwell (4-0);W: Lueders-Avoca, forfeit;8
8.;Groom (3-1);W: Weatherford Christian, 69-48;9
9.;Blanket (3-1);L: May, 60-37;7
10.;Calvert (2-1);W: San Marcos Hill Country, 46-0;10
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (3-1);W: Melissa, 48-7;4
2.;Dallas Bishop Lynch (3-1);W: Fort Worth Wyatt, 27-0;3
3.;Fort Worth Nolan (4-0);W: Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 44-20;5
4.;Houston Second Baptist (4-0);W: Van Vleck, 55-14;NR
5.;Fort Worth All Saints (3-0);W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 24-17;NR
___
6-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (record);Week 4 result;Prev rank
1.;Baytown Christian (4-0);W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 54-8;1
2.;Houston Emery-Weiner (3-0);W: Lake Jackson Brazosport, 45-0;3
3.;Gainesville Lone Star North (2-1);L: Milford, 50-43;2
4.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (2-0);Idle;4
5.;Bulverde Bracken (2-1);Idle;5
