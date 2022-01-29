Hornets grab win over I-45 rival Willis

HUNTSVILLE — After getting out to a quick lead, Huntsville soccer was able to hold off Willis on Friday night.
The Hornets’ two goals in the first half were just enough to lift them to their 2-1 win over the Wildkats.
“We finished, but it wasn’t pretty,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “Not many games against this team are pretty, it has never lended itself to a stylistic game. As far as the style of the game, it seemed a little par for the course. I would have liked to have seen us more composed when we were moving forward because we had moments to be more dangerous and threatening and we weren’t.”
The lone score in the game came from a penalty kick that gave the Wildkats the energy to push for a come back, but the experience the Hornets had in a previous game like this enabled them to lock themselves in on their way to the victory.
Outside of the first game against Madisonville, each game for Huntsville has been a one-score game or a tie and that is something that Taylor is looking to improve on as the season continues.
“The good thing here is you are learning to compete for the entire game,” Taylor noted. “But for some of the things we do, we should have scored more. Overall, you have to be happy. It’s nice to see us improve.”
Sophomore Johnathan Soto was able to come up with one of the Hornet goals tonight while senior Dylan Gruber took the other goal with an assist from junior Eusebio Hernandez.
With the bright spots the Hornets saw tonight, they also got senior Jaden Santibanez back on the pitch in his game. The senior has been a four-year starter for this program and the experience he brings to this team is unmatched.
While he saw limited minutes of time on the field, Taylor saw plenty of players start to improve around him.
“That was his first real game of the year and I don’t know how he’s gonna feel tomorrow, but that was good to see,” Taylor noted. “You can tell when he’s on the ball, good things tend to happen. He’s got a whole bank of experiences to draw from.”
NEXT UP
Huntsville will stay home on Tuesday for a match against Grand Oaks before turning their heads to Lufkin for a road matchup to start district play.
