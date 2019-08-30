Hornets focused on task at hand as they begin quest for state title

The day is finally here.
When the Huntsville Hornets take the field tonight at Bowers Stadium, it will mark the start of perhaps the most anticipated high school football season the area has seen in recent memory.
Fans have good reason to be enthusiastic — the Hornets return 32 seniors and are coming off the school’s deepest postseason run in 28 years. With Huntsville set to kick off its 2019 campaign at 7:30 p.m. against rival Willis, head coach Rodney Southern admits that this is the most excitement he’s seen about a season opener since he was hired in 2014.
“When you put a good product out there, you're trying to do things right and kids are doing the things that they're asked to do, people are attracted to that,” Southern said. “Then if you win on top of that, it makes it even better. I have no idea what to expect Friday night at 7:30, but hopefully these people know they need to come support these kids.
“This is a special group of kids, and this could potentially be one of those years that everybody looks back and goes, 'I remember when... ' whatever happens.”
The coach is well aware that with a season-opening showdown against a rival from roughly 25 miles south, emotions will be abundant. He also knows the danger of getting caught up in the hype.
“There will be plenty of emotion Friday night,” Southern added. “For a lot of these kids, it's the last time they'll have a first home game, and all the lasts that are going to be discussed when you have 32 seniors. You have to be careful with that, because a lot of that stuff plays into it, but it has nothing to do with our success in a ball game.”
Huntsville quarterback Matthew Southern is quick to note that the Hornets are blocking out the noise that goes along the rivalry showdown. For a team whose motto is ‘All the Way’, it’s difficult to imagine them doing anything else.
“Willis has been a big rivalry, but we're treating it as a regular game,” the senior signal-caller said. “There's a bunch of hype on social media and things, and we're just letting it go. ... We need to go out there and get better for the rest of the season.”
While the Hornets aren’t shy to state their goal — a Class 5A Division II state championship — they aren’t boastful about it. Rather, they’ve mixed confidence in themselves with an everyday dedication to get better.
“We have a shirt that says 'All the Way' on the back, and that's what our goal is,” Huntsville senior linebacker Jordan Brown said. “Each and every day we have to put in the work to go all the way.”
The last time the Hornets played in a game that counts, they had their season ended in the state quarterfinals on a last-minute, fourth-down trick play by state runner-up Fort Bend Marshall.
That heartbreaking moment has stuck with the team since, and served as a constant source of determination to reach the pinnacle of Texas high school football.
“Ever since we lost in the fourth round, we've been starving for that state championship,” Huntsville senior offensive lineman Jesse Hoke said.
The first step in that journey begins tonight.
