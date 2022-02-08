HOUSTON — Following the release of the new UIL Texas realignment over the past week, Huntsville Athletics will now be able to reignite some old rivalries, while putting others to bed.
The Hornets will stay in 5A DII, District 10, but with A&M Consolidated and Fulshear posting numbers to move up to 5A DI, they will be replaced with Brenham, a team that has handled Huntsville well in the past, and a brand new Richmond Randle High School.
“It’s exciting being in a seven-team district,” Huntsville football head coach and athletic director Rodney Southern said after the announcement. “It limits the number of non-district games that we have to find. We are familiar with everybody in the district other than Richmond Randle, we play middle school football against Brenham, so we see their kids at a young age, it will be a good district again.”
While the Hornets have six opponents set in stone, the remaining four will have to come from outside the district, and luckily for the Hornets, things are already set in the right direction for the next two years.
“It’s always kind of scary because you don’t know for sure who or where your number is going to be, especially for us because of where we are located, we can go in a lot of different directions, but if everything stays intact, we will have A&M Consolidated, Bryan, Belton and Clear Springs lined up. Those are tentative things at this point, but hopefully, they all stay intact,” Southern added.
While the marquee event is about football for realignments, Huntsville also learned their new districts for volleyball and basketball.
Both basketball squads currently compete in the 5A Region II, District 16 and they will remain there, however, new opponents will come in. Jacksonville, Whitehouse and Tyler have all moved back out of the district, bringing in Dayton, Humble Kingwood and New Caney Porter into the mix. The Hornets will still face off against Lufkin and Nacogdoches in district play.
Volleyball will see the same district as basketball, facing Dayton, Humble Kingwood, New Caney Porter, Lufkin and Nacogdoches in district play.
The first week of the football season will be played on Aug. 26, 27 or 28 and volleyball season will start on Aug. 9 for the Hornets.
