Hornets fall to No. 9 in DCTF poll

Joseph Brown | The ItemHuntsville senior defensive end Briceon Hayes (44) and senior linebacker Jordan Brown look to the sideline for direction in the Hornets 24-14 loss to A&M Consolidated last week.

After a heartbreaking loss to A&M Consolidated 24-14 last week, Huntsville fell to No. 9 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 5A Division II poll.

The Hornets, who hold a 2-2 record, dominated the Tigers in the first half before allowing 24 unanswered after the break. A&M Consolidated jumped to No. 4 in the poll.

Aledo (3-1) remained No. 1 in the Class 5A, Division II poll after a 42-13 win over Everman. Manvel and Corpus Christi Calallen also remained put at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Fort Bend Marshall fell to No. 5, while Lubbock Cooper, Port Neches-Groves and Lamar Consolidated each moved up. Port Lavaca Calhoun joined the poll at No. 10 after a 56-34 win over Gregory Portland.

The Hornets will travel to Cleveland this week.

DCTF rankings

CLASS 6A

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Duncanville (4-0);W: 42-0, Richardson Berkner;1

2.;Katy (4-0);Idle;2

3.;Allen (5-0);W: 49-21, McKinney;3

4.;Longview (5-0);W: 49-3, Rockwall;4

5.;Galena Park North Shore (3-1);W: 56-3, LaPorte;5

6.;Austin Westlake (5-0);W: 52-7, Kyle Lehman;6

7.;Denton Guyer (4-0);W: 49-10, Keller Central;7

8.;Southlake Carroll (4-0);W: 56-14, Keller;8

9.;Beaumont West Brook (4-0);W: 27-20, Houston King;9

10.;Converse Judson (5-0);W: 62-14, San Marcos;10

11.;Cy-Fair (4-0);Idle;11

12.;DeSoto (5-0);W: 63-28, Mansfield Lake Ridge;12

13.;Spring Westfield (3-1);W: 37-0, Spring;13

14.;Humble Atascocita (3-1);W: 82-0, Pasadena Rayburn;15

15.;Arlington Martin (3-1);W: 39-8, Arlington Lamar;16

16.;Lake Travis (4-1);W: 63-0, Austin High;18

17.;Dickinson (4-1);W: 61-10, Houston Clear Lake;19

18.;Cedar Hill (3-2);W: 63-34, Waxahachie;20

19.;Midland Lee (5-0);W; 63-12, San Benito;21

20.;Arlington (4-0);W: 70-0, FW Trimble Tech;22

21.;Pearland (4-0);W: 48-32, Alief Taylor;23

22.;Austin Vandegrift (5-0);W: 31-12, Cedar Park Vista Ridge;24

23.;Klein Collins (5-0);W: 31-7, The Woodlands College Park;NR

24.;Euless Trinity (5-0);W: 42-7, Hurst Bell;NR

25.;SA Northside Brandeis (5-0);W: 51-16, SA Northside Brennan;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Frisco Lone Star (4-0);W: Little Elm, 56-13;1

2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0);W: Angleton, 42-14;3

3.;Denton Ryan (4-0);W: Denton, 59-28;2

4.;Dallas Highland Park (4-1);W: Dallas Wilson, 66-0;4

5.;Lufkin (3-1);W: Willis, 42-13;5

6.;Hutto (4-0);W: Pflugerville Connally, 40-27;7

7.;Richmond Foster (3-1);W: Galveston Ball, 48-6;8

8.;Lancaster (4-1);W: Dallas Samuell, 73-0;9

9.;SA Wagner (4-1);W: SA Edison, 76-0;10

10.;Abilene Cooper (5-0);W: Lubbock Monterey, 70-49;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Aledo (3-1);W: Everman, 42-13;1

2.;Manvel (5-0);W: Houston Northside, 71-20;2

3.;CC Calallen (4-0);W: Floresville, 50-10;3

4.;A&M Consolidated (4-0);W: Huntsville, 24-14;5

5.;Fort Bend Marshall (4-1);W: Houston Sterling, 69-21;4

6.;Lubbock Cooper (4-1);W: Clovis, N.M. 48-28;7

7.;Port Neches-Groves (3-1);W: Baytown Lee, 31-14;8

8.;Lamar Consolidated (4-0);W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 45-18;10

9.;Huntsville (2-2);L: A&M Consolidated, 24-14;6

10.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-1);W: Gregory-Portland, 56-34;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Argyle (4-0);W: 63-42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau;1

2.;Carthage (4-0);Idle;2

3.;Waco La Vega (4-1);W: 58-14, Midlothian Heritage;3

4.;Sealy (4-0);W: 41-7 Fulshear;4

5.;Decatur (5-0);W: 42-28, Glen Rose;6

6.;Columbia (5-0);W: 50-6, Bay City;7

7.;Dumas (5-0);W: 47-35, WF Rider;8

8.;Brownwood (5-0);W: 33-0, Abilene Wylie;9

9.;Springtown (5-0);W: 45-7, Graham;10

10.;Lampasas (4-1);W: 59-0, Gatesville;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-0);W: 63-21, Tyler Chapel Hill;1

2.;Waco Connally (5-0);W: 28-21, Salado;2

3.;West Orange-Stark (3-1);W: 46-7, Bridge City;3

4.;Midland Greenwood (5-0);W: 57-28, Sweetwater;4

5.;Lubbock Estacado (5-0);W: 45-3, Wichita Falls;5

6.;Gilmer (3-2);W: 16-0, Newton;6

7.;Sunnyvale (5-0);W: 42-21, Dallas Madison;7

8.;Robinson (4-0);Idle;8

9.;Geronimo Navarro (5-0);W: 46-32, Giddings;10

10.;Fairfield (4-1);W: 41-21, Lorena;NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Grandview (5-0);W: West, 42-14;1

2.;Malakoff (4-1);W: Longview Spring Hill, 19-9;2

3.;Wall (5-0);W: Big Spring, 40-0;4

4.;Jefferson (5-0);W: New Boston, 42-24;5

5.;Bushland (5-0);W: Levelland, 49-26;7

6.;Atlanta (3-2);W: Redwater, 63-7;6

7.;Rockdale (4-0);Idle;8

8.;Diboll (4-0);Idle;9

9.;Pottsboro (5-0);W: Commerce, 63-14;NR

10.;Eastland (5-0);W: Jacksboro, 39-22;NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Canadian (5-0);W: Grapevine Faith Christian, 49-35;2

2.;East Bernard (5-0);W: Van Vleck, 56-0;3

3.;Newton (3-1);L: Gilmer, 16-0;1

4.;Gunter (4-1);W: Nocona, 58-6;4

5.;Rogers (5-0);W: Crawford, 35-28 (2 OT);5

6.;Holliday (3-1);Idle;6

7.;Abernathy (4-1);W: Littlefield, 38-21;7

8.;Cisco (3-1);W: Ballinger, 26-9;9

9.;Crane (5-0);W: Stanton, 56-7;10

10.;Friona (5-0);W: Dalhart, 39-35;NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Refugio (5-0);W: 48-40, Mart;1

2.;Shiner (5-0);W: 55-6, Goliad;2

3.;San Saba (5-0);W: 55-6, Ingram Moore;3

4.;San Augustine (4-0);W: 49-34, Hemphill;4

5.;Hawley (5-0);W: 73-20, Windthorst;6

6.;New Deal (4-0);Idle;7

7.;Holland (5-0);W: 34-19, Hearne;8

8.;Mason (3-2);W: 28-7, Comanche;9

9.;Alto (5-0);W: 40-15, Corrigan-Camden;10

10.;Post (5-0);W: 42-14, Slaton;NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Falls City (4-1);W: 63-28, Nixon-Smiley;2

2.;Albany (3-2);W: 41-0, Peaster;4

3.;Mart (2-3);L: 48-40, Refugio;3

4.;Stratford (4-1);W: 39-6, Hamlin;9

5.;Grapeland (4-1);W: 49-12, Evadale;5

6.;Bremond (5-0);W: 57-35, Jewett Leon;6

7.;Wellington (4-1);W: 60-41, Panhandle;7

8.;Flatonia (5-0);W: 41-14, Yorktown;8

9.;Gruver (4-1);W: 51-6, Amarillo Highland Park;NR

10.;Hamlin (3-2);L: 39-6, Stratford;1

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Balmorhea (5-0);W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-28;1

2.;Gail Borden County (5-0);W: White Deer, 66-37;5

3.;McLean (4-1);W: Lefore, 45-0;4

4.;White Deer (4-1);L: Gail Borden County, 66-37;2

5.;Milford (4-1);L: Strawn, 50-34;3

6.;Leakey (5-0);W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, forfeit;6

7.;Sterling City (5-0);W: Bronte, 64-0;7

8.;Ira (5-0);W: Valera Panther Creek, 56-6;8

9.;Paducah (4-1);W: Matador Motley County, 88-46;9

10.;Rankin (5-0);W: Garden City, 60-46;NR

___

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Jayton (5-0);W: Petersburg, 75-26;1

2.;Strawn (4-1);W: Milford, 50-34;2

3.;Grandfalls-Royalty (4-1);L: Balmorhea, 46-28;6

4.;Richland Springs (3-0);Open: , ;4

5.;Calvert (3-1);W: Oakwood, 47-14;10

6.;Blackwell (5-0);W: Hermleigh, 46-0;7

7.;Matador Motley County (3-2);L: Paducah, 88-46;5

8.;Oakwood (3-2);L: Calvert, 47-14;3

9.;Gordon (4-1);W: Blanket, 64-16;NR

10.;Brookesmith (5-0);W: Paint Rock, 66-16;NR

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (4-1);W: Houston St. Thomas, 50-0;1

2.;FW Nolan (5-0);W: Dallas Lincoln, 42-0;3

3.;Houston Second Baptist (5-0);W: Houston KIPP Generations, 59-0;4

4.;Austin Regents (4-1);W: Wimberley, 38-14;NR

5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1);W: Addison Trinity Christian, 41-3;NR

___

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Baytown Christian (5-0);W: SA Jubilee, 58-12;1

2.;Houston Emery-Weiner (4-0);W: Lakeland Christian, 55-12;2

3.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (3-0);W: Gainesville Lone Star North, 36-18;4

4.;Watauga Harvest Christian (5-0);W: Waco Parkview, 48-0;NR

5.;Bulverde Bracken (3-1);W: Giddings State School, 38-37;5

