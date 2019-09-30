Hornets fall to No. 9 in DCTF poll

After a heartbreaking loss to A&M Consolidated 24-14 last week, Huntsville fell to No. 9 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 5A Division II poll.
The Hornets, who hold a 2-2 record, dominated the Tigers in the first half before allowing 24 unanswered after the break. A&M Consolidated jumped to No. 4 in the poll.
Aledo (3-1) remained No. 1 in the Class 5A, Division II poll after a 42-13 win over Everman. Manvel and Corpus Christi Calallen also remained put at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Fort Bend Marshall fell to No. 5, while Lubbock Cooper, Port Neches-Groves and Lamar Consolidated each moved up. Port Lavaca Calhoun joined the poll at No. 10 after a 56-34 win over Gregory Portland.
The Hornets will travel to Cleveland this week.
DCTF rankings
CLASS 6A
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Duncanville (4-0);W: 42-0, Richardson Berkner;1
2.;Katy (4-0);Idle;2
3.;Allen (5-0);W: 49-21, McKinney;3
4.;Longview (5-0);W: 49-3, Rockwall;4
5.;Galena Park North Shore (3-1);W: 56-3, LaPorte;5
6.;Austin Westlake (5-0);W: 52-7, Kyle Lehman;6
7.;Denton Guyer (4-0);W: 49-10, Keller Central;7
8.;Southlake Carroll (4-0);W: 56-14, Keller;8
9.;Beaumont West Brook (4-0);W: 27-20, Houston King;9
10.;Converse Judson (5-0);W: 62-14, San Marcos;10
11.;Cy-Fair (4-0);Idle;11
12.;DeSoto (5-0);W: 63-28, Mansfield Lake Ridge;12
13.;Spring Westfield (3-1);W: 37-0, Spring;13
14.;Humble Atascocita (3-1);W: 82-0, Pasadena Rayburn;15
15.;Arlington Martin (3-1);W: 39-8, Arlington Lamar;16
16.;Lake Travis (4-1);W: 63-0, Austin High;18
17.;Dickinson (4-1);W: 61-10, Houston Clear Lake;19
18.;Cedar Hill (3-2);W: 63-34, Waxahachie;20
19.;Midland Lee (5-0);W; 63-12, San Benito;21
20.;Arlington (4-0);W: 70-0, FW Trimble Tech;22
21.;Pearland (4-0);W: 48-32, Alief Taylor;23
22.;Austin Vandegrift (5-0);W: 31-12, Cedar Park Vista Ridge;24
23.;Klein Collins (5-0);W: 31-7, The Woodlands College Park;NR
24.;Euless Trinity (5-0);W: 42-7, Hurst Bell;NR
25.;SA Northside Brandeis (5-0);W: 51-16, SA Northside Brennan;NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Frisco Lone Star (4-0);W: Little Elm, 56-13;1
2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0);W: Angleton, 42-14;3
3.;Denton Ryan (4-0);W: Denton, 59-28;2
4.;Dallas Highland Park (4-1);W: Dallas Wilson, 66-0;4
5.;Lufkin (3-1);W: Willis, 42-13;5
6.;Hutto (4-0);W: Pflugerville Connally, 40-27;7
7.;Richmond Foster (3-1);W: Galveston Ball, 48-6;8
8.;Lancaster (4-1);W: Dallas Samuell, 73-0;9
9.;SA Wagner (4-1);W: SA Edison, 76-0;10
10.;Abilene Cooper (5-0);W: Lubbock Monterey, 70-49;NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Aledo (3-1);W: Everman, 42-13;1
2.;Manvel (5-0);W: Houston Northside, 71-20;2
3.;CC Calallen (4-0);W: Floresville, 50-10;3
4.;A&M Consolidated (4-0);W: Huntsville, 24-14;5
5.;Fort Bend Marshall (4-1);W: Houston Sterling, 69-21;4
6.;Lubbock Cooper (4-1);W: Clovis, N.M. 48-28;7
7.;Port Neches-Groves (3-1);W: Baytown Lee, 31-14;8
8.;Lamar Consolidated (4-0);W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 45-18;10
9.;Huntsville (2-2);L: A&M Consolidated, 24-14;6
10.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-1);W: Gregory-Portland, 56-34;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Argyle (4-0);W: 63-42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau;1
2.;Carthage (4-0);Idle;2
3.;Waco La Vega (4-1);W: 58-14, Midlothian Heritage;3
4.;Sealy (4-0);W: 41-7 Fulshear;4
5.;Decatur (5-0);W: 42-28, Glen Rose;6
6.;Columbia (5-0);W: 50-6, Bay City;7
7.;Dumas (5-0);W: 47-35, WF Rider;8
8.;Brownwood (5-0);W: 33-0, Abilene Wylie;9
9.;Springtown (5-0);W: 45-7, Graham;10
10.;Lampasas (4-1);W: 59-0, Gatesville;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-0);W: 63-21, Tyler Chapel Hill;1
2.;Waco Connally (5-0);W: 28-21, Salado;2
3.;West Orange-Stark (3-1);W: 46-7, Bridge City;3
4.;Midland Greenwood (5-0);W: 57-28, Sweetwater;4
5.;Lubbock Estacado (5-0);W: 45-3, Wichita Falls;5
6.;Gilmer (3-2);W: 16-0, Newton;6
7.;Sunnyvale (5-0);W: 42-21, Dallas Madison;7
8.;Robinson (4-0);Idle;8
9.;Geronimo Navarro (5-0);W: 46-32, Giddings;10
10.;Fairfield (4-1);W: 41-21, Lorena;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Grandview (5-0);W: West, 42-14;1
2.;Malakoff (4-1);W: Longview Spring Hill, 19-9;2
3.;Wall (5-0);W: Big Spring, 40-0;4
4.;Jefferson (5-0);W: New Boston, 42-24;5
5.;Bushland (5-0);W: Levelland, 49-26;7
6.;Atlanta (3-2);W: Redwater, 63-7;6
7.;Rockdale (4-0);Idle;8
8.;Diboll (4-0);Idle;9
9.;Pottsboro (5-0);W: Commerce, 63-14;NR
10.;Eastland (5-0);W: Jacksboro, 39-22;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Canadian (5-0);W: Grapevine Faith Christian, 49-35;2
2.;East Bernard (5-0);W: Van Vleck, 56-0;3
3.;Newton (3-1);L: Gilmer, 16-0;1
4.;Gunter (4-1);W: Nocona, 58-6;4
5.;Rogers (5-0);W: Crawford, 35-28 (2 OT);5
6.;Holliday (3-1);Idle;6
7.;Abernathy (4-1);W: Littlefield, 38-21;7
8.;Cisco (3-1);W: Ballinger, 26-9;9
9.;Crane (5-0);W: Stanton, 56-7;10
10.;Friona (5-0);W: Dalhart, 39-35;NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Refugio (5-0);W: 48-40, Mart;1
2.;Shiner (5-0);W: 55-6, Goliad;2
3.;San Saba (5-0);W: 55-6, Ingram Moore;3
4.;San Augustine (4-0);W: 49-34, Hemphill;4
5.;Hawley (5-0);W: 73-20, Windthorst;6
6.;New Deal (4-0);Idle;7
7.;Holland (5-0);W: 34-19, Hearne;8
8.;Mason (3-2);W: 28-7, Comanche;9
9.;Alto (5-0);W: 40-15, Corrigan-Camden;10
10.;Post (5-0);W: 42-14, Slaton;NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Falls City (4-1);W: 63-28, Nixon-Smiley;2
2.;Albany (3-2);W: 41-0, Peaster;4
3.;Mart (2-3);L: 48-40, Refugio;3
4.;Stratford (4-1);W: 39-6, Hamlin;9
5.;Grapeland (4-1);W: 49-12, Evadale;5
6.;Bremond (5-0);W: 57-35, Jewett Leon;6
7.;Wellington (4-1);W: 60-41, Panhandle;7
8.;Flatonia (5-0);W: 41-14, Yorktown;8
9.;Gruver (4-1);W: 51-6, Amarillo Highland Park;NR
10.;Hamlin (3-2);L: 39-6, Stratford;1
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Balmorhea (5-0);W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 46-28;1
2.;Gail Borden County (5-0);W: White Deer, 66-37;5
3.;McLean (4-1);W: Lefore, 45-0;4
4.;White Deer (4-1);L: Gail Borden County, 66-37;2
5.;Milford (4-1);L: Strawn, 50-34;3
6.;Leakey (5-0);W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, forfeit;6
7.;Sterling City (5-0);W: Bronte, 64-0;7
8.;Ira (5-0);W: Valera Panther Creek, 56-6;8
9.;Paducah (4-1);W: Matador Motley County, 88-46;9
10.;Rankin (5-0);W: Garden City, 60-46;NR
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Jayton (5-0);W: Petersburg, 75-26;1
2.;Strawn (4-1);W: Milford, 50-34;2
3.;Grandfalls-Royalty (4-1);L: Balmorhea, 46-28;6
4.;Richland Springs (3-0);Open: , ;4
5.;Calvert (3-1);W: Oakwood, 47-14;10
6.;Blackwell (5-0);W: Hermleigh, 46-0;7
7.;Matador Motley County (3-2);L: Paducah, 88-46;5
8.;Oakwood (3-2);L: Calvert, 47-14;3
9.;Gordon (4-1);W: Blanket, 64-16;NR
10.;Brookesmith (5-0);W: Paint Rock, 66-16;NR
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (4-1);W: Houston St. Thomas, 50-0;1
2.;FW Nolan (5-0);W: Dallas Lincoln, 42-0;3
3.;Houston Second Baptist (5-0);W: Houston KIPP Generations, 59-0;4
4.;Austin Regents (4-1);W: Wimberley, 38-14;NR
5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1);W: Addison Trinity Christian, 41-3;NR
___
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;Team (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1.;Baytown Christian (5-0);W: SA Jubilee, 58-12;1
2.;Houston Emery-Weiner (4-0);W: Lakeland Christian, 55-12;2
3.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (3-0);W: Gainesville Lone Star North, 36-18;4
4.;Watauga Harvest Christian (5-0);W: Waco Parkview, 48-0;NR
5.;Bulverde Bracken (3-1);W: Giddings State School, 38-37;5
