Following a pair of comfortable victories to start their 2020 campaign, the Huntsville Hornets are set to face a sizable challenge this weekend.
Huntsville (2-0) will play its first home game of the season Friday night against undefeated C.E. King (3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
This will mark the Hornets’ third consecutive showdown with a 6A opponent. Huntsville won its first two games at Willis and Kingwood by a margin of 69-17 — including a shutout last week against Kingwood, during which the Hornets scored a defensive touchdown, forced three turnovers and held the Mustangs to just 82 total yards.
A Huntsville defense that has been nothing short of dominant will be put to the test on Friday. C.E. King has racked up 124 points in three wins, while averaging 299.3 rush yards per game. The junior running back duo of Jerrell Wimbley and D’koreion Hammond has driven the Panthers’ rushing attack through three games. Wimbley leads the team with 494 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries, while Hammond has amassed 287 yards and a team-high five rushing scores.
C.E. King’s defense is allowing 17 points per game and includes a handful of dangerous athletes — including Will Evans, a senior defensive end that boasts multiple Division I offers. A young Huntsville offensive line will attempt to slow down a Panthers front that recorded four sacks in last week’s win over Ridge Point.
Friday will mark Huntsville’s final game before District 10-5A, Division II play gets underway. The Hornets’ league opener is set for Oct. 23 at Bryan Rudder.
EARLY SENIOR NIGHT
Huntsville is scheduled to celebrate senior night before and during halftime of Friday’s game.
Senior football players, managers, cheerleaders, trainers and spirit staff will be honored before the game, starting at roughly 6:55 p.m. The band and Grenadier Guard Dance Team will be recognized at halftime.
Schools typically celebrate senior night prior to the final home game of the regular season. However, due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets moved the event up to their first home game — following a recent trend among high school programs throughout Texas.
HORNETS STAY PUT IN HOUSTON AREA MEDIA POLL
The Huntsville Hornets once again find themselves ranked among the top Class 5A programs in the Greater Houston Area.
Huntsville stayed put at No. 7 in the latest Houston Area Media Poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.
The top-four spots remained unchanged as well, with undefeated Manvel topping the rankings, followed by Richmond Foster, Fort Bend Marshall and Katy Paetow. Angleton and Magnolia jumped past Huntsville into the No. 4 and 5 spots following wins over Lamar Consolidated and College Station
There was also a newcomer to the rankings in the form of one of Huntsville’s new District 10-5A, Division II foes — Lamar Fulshear, who checks in at No. 10 following a 3-0 start.
View the full Class 5A Houston Area Media Poll below (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Manvel (3)
2. Foster (3)
3. FB Marshall (4)
4. Paetow
5. Angleton
6. Magnolia
7. Huntsville
8. Hightower
9. Magnolia West
10. Fulshear
