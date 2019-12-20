After a decisive victory over Porter to begin league play last week, Huntsville High School boy’s basketball is now 2-0 in district. The Hornets defeated the Montgomery Bears Friday night 74-48 at Paul Bohan Gym in their final game of the 2019 calendar year.
A steal by sophomore Tai Matthews and a fast-break layup got the scoring started for the Hornets. Montgomery hit a corner three, but Huntsville answered with a 3-pointer of their own from junior wing Jadarian White. Matthews then hit one from downtown as the Hornets went on a 10-3 run to begin the game.
Montgomery called a timeout before responding with an 8-2 run of their own. Despite a couple wobbly stretches and surrendering a handful of offensive rebounds, the Hornets escaped the first quarter leading 21-17.
I thought we came out very flat,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I thought we didn’t have any energy. In the second half we got some guys going, kind of picked up the tempo a little bit and got the pace that we wanted.”
The Hornets struck first in the second quarter on another three from White. Matthews played an excellent quarter defensively as a trio of takeaways helped sway the score in Huntsville’s direction. White hit a pair of deep shots back-to-back with about four minutes left in the half to push the lead out to 35-23. Montgomery closed the gap by a couple of points before halftime, but the Hornets still took a 36-27 lead into the locker room.
The teams exchanged a pair of layups each to begin the second half before Huntsville went on a 9-0 run to make the score 49-31. Another 3-pointer from White punctuated a good third quarter where Huntsville outscored Montgomery 22-13.
Anytime [White] is able to hit some shots and open up the floor for us it’s good,” Oliphant said. “He can open up driving lanes. When he’s on, its good for us.”
With a 58-40 lead heading into the last eight minutes, the Hornets spread the ball around and blew the game wide open with a 12-1 run that spanned the first half of the fourth quarter. Huntsville allowed just eight points in the final quarter to seal a 26-point victory.
Huntsville’s high-pressure defense and shooting from behind the arc proved to be enough to defeat Montgomery 74-48.
It’s very big,” Oliphant said about his team finishing strong. Anytime we can get up big we can get other guys in there so later on in the season when they’re needed they’ll be able to perform.”
The Hornets are now 9-5 overall and have won their first pair of district matchups. Huntsville will hit the road for their next game Jan. 2 at Willis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.