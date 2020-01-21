PORTER — Four Hornet players reached the 20-point mark as Huntsville hammered Porter 106-45 Tuesday night, handing the Hornets their 39th consecutive district win.
The Hornets (20-6-1, 10-0) used a 21-5 run in the first quarter and a 31-6 run in the third quarter to secure the victory.
Jacovin Houston led the way with 23 points, while Jadarian White and Tie Matthews each had 21 and AJ Wilson had 20.
The Hornets will host Willis on Friday at Paul Bohan Gym.
