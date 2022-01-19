HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville soccer faced one of the toughest opponents they will see this season during their Tuesday night match up against College Park at Hornet Field.
Both the Hornets (3-3-2) and College Park played hard for 80 minutes, but ended in a 1-1 tie.
“They did some things that we could relate to other games and other teams we have played in the past, but not this year,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “It was an interesting challenge and it was good that they showed us something different. The shape that they play in will be something we see at least once in District.”
During the first half of the game, both teams remained scoreless, but within the first few minutes of the second half, College Park was able to score to take the 1-0 advantage, putting Huntsville with their back against the wall.
Sophomore Jose Martinez was the lone goal scorer for the Hornets, filling in as the starting striker and playing 75 minutes in the game. It was his first goal of the year, but with just one goal to show for in the match, the Hornets had plenty of opportunities to score.
“In the second half, we were able to isolate some match ups on their back line and physically impose ourselves on them with speed or strength,” Taylor noted. “We probably could have had a couple more and we played reasonably well. A number of guys got looks, despite having to alter the way we play the game. It speaks a lot to guys that they are adaptable.”
A positive that came out of this game was the Hornets’ ability to not feel any pressure once they went down against a school that was bigger. Huntsville stuck to their game plan and forced College Park to play their way.
With that, Huntsville scored the late goal and grabbed the boost of confidence they needed, as they continue to gear up for their conference play.
“I feel really good for Jose because he needed a positive moment. He does a lot of work and a lot of running, he’s a physical kid,” Taylor added. “As a striker, you have a moment when it happens and then the belief sets in.”
Huntsville will now turn their attention to Caney Creek with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
