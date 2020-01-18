Hornets come up short, but stay positive

A young Huntsville boys soccer team has provided head coach Robert Taylor with plenty of reason for optimism through the early stages of 2020.
The Hornets came up short in Tuesday’s District 20-5A opener, falling 1-0 at home to Tomball. Huntsville allowed its only goal in the opening minutes, but was unable to convert on a handful of opportunities deep in Tomball territory.
Despite the disappointing final outcome, however, the coach can see the potential this group has — and is looking forward to watching them grow as the season progresses.
“There's a point when we looked out, and there were two guys on the field that played our varsity season with us last year,” Taylor said. “We know there's a lot of youth on our roster, and it's going to be fun to work with.
“There was that stuff in the first few minutes, and then we just weren't clean enough going the other direction.”
Huntsville returns to action Friday at New Caney, with the district match set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
