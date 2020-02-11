Challenged by coach Jay Oliphant to bounce back, Huntsville made its presence felt against Kingwood Park.
Jacovin Houston scored 17 points and Jadarian White and AJ Wilson added 12 each to lead four Huntsville players in double figures as the Hornets beat Kingwood Park 72-55 on Tuesday night
“We are a very resilient team and things just didn’t go our way against Lake Creek, but we were able to put that behind us and get the win,” Oliphant said. “I would like to see us work on our half-court defense more and eliminate our turnovers going into our last games and the playoffs.”
After a slow start in the first quarter, the Hornets were able to turn up the heat as junior Taylor Harrell dominated on the defensive side, allowing the Huntsville to jump out to a 21-9 lead. However, the Hornets were out scored in the second quarter by Kingwood Park 19-16, despite contributions from multiple players.
“Our loss to Lake Creek has been motivation for us at practice and we knew we wanted to show that we are a better team than that,” Houston said. “We worked hard on defense and wanted to get our bench going.”
The Hornets came into the second half with new life as White opened the quarter with a deep three-pointer to start a 20-12 run to help Huntsville expand its lead on the way to the victory.
“We were humbled after the game against Lake Creek and we worked hard and focused this week to make sure we were sharp with the playoffs coming up,” White said. “Tai and Taylor did a great job setting screens for me tonight, which allowed me to put up buckets. I am feeling really confident with the playoffs coming up.”
The Hornets will return to action at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Tomball at Paul Bohan Gym in Huntsville.
