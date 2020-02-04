Jadarian White felt right at home in the auxiliary gym at Huntsville High School Tuesday night.
The junior scored 27 points off of six 3-pointers, and led the Hornets to their 43rd consecutive district victory with an 88-38 throttling of Caney Creek.
“We have been working really hard at practice and the team encouraged me to keep shooting … it gave me confidence tonight,” White said. “I want our team to keep up the hard work and give it all we have. If we work on our defense a little bit more, we will only improve.”
The Hornets (24-6, 14-0) came out slow out of the gates, as Caney Creek jumped out to an early lead behind a pair of 3-pointers.
“I feel like we came out sloppy and gave up leads. We just did not look sharp,” Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant said. “Overall we have been playing great, but I think we could have done better tonight. I would like to see our defense play tougher and for us to capitalize on layups and free throws.”
After a 11-9 start, White got in rhythm, connecting on three straight shots from beyond the arc, as the team went on a 17-0 run to end the first quarter up 28-9. Caney Creek quickly fell into foul trouble, which White was able to capitalize on, adding two more 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Hornets finished the half up 51-22.
Although most of the starters sat out the third quarter, the Hornets continued to pour it on, with Jacovin Houston adding 19 points alongside seven points and nine rebounds from Taylor Harrell. The Hornets also got help from AJ Wilson who scored 15 points off the bench.
“I felt great tonight and the team looked great overall and that really got me going,” Houston said. “I would like to see us play better defense, but if we score like this, we will continue to dominate.”
The Hornets will hit the road for their Friday for a conference matchup with Montgomery Lake Creek.
