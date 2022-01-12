Hornet wrestling looks to remain strong

KATY — Despite losing the duals due to absent weight classes, Huntsville wrestling saw plenty of individual success during Saturday’s Paetow duals, winning over 90% of their matches.
The Hornets saw four wrestlers go undefeated, however, with five weight classes vacant, the Hornets lost the dual overall.
“Individually, it went well, we had four wrestlers that didn’t lose, but we couldn’t win the dual because of forfeits,” head coach Tim Cook said. “When the other team gets 36 points before we step on the mat, it’s hard to come back from that.”
Noah Dierksheide, Latravion Agu, Tyler Pomeroy and Cody Coons all went 3-0 in the event to help lead the Hornets in the match.
“He’s had a big tournament,” Cook noted. “Right now, he’s having one of the biggest turnarounds of anybody on the team. He’s putting a lot of wins together and I’m proud of that.”
The girls had similar results, as they competed with strong individual success, but could not overcome the deficit created by forfeits that didn’t allow for the Hornets to win as a team
“We are looking at individual success in the dual tournaments, but when you go to a regular tournament, I think we will have a lot of team success because you don’t have to have a full team,” Cook noted. “Our goals haven’t changed one bit, we can take these numbers into the district tournament and we can win the district. If we do that, we still have a chance to be in the top five in the state.”
Huntsville’s season will continue on Saturday, when they host their Battle on 45 with seven other teams heading in for the dual tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.