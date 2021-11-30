HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville wrestling is in full swing, as they come back from the Thanksgiving break ready for their second tournament of the season.
The Hornet and Lady Hornet wrestling teams competed in the Houston Northside Tournament, where they saw strong results with a roster that wasn’t at full strength.
“We had our first tournament and we wrestled well,” Huntsville coach Tim Cook said. “We had two champions and five other placers, which was great since a lot of them are new to varsity. All of the girls placed and one was a champion, but overall I thought we did really well. We finished with the second most pins on the guy’s side, and we were short five so it was impressive. The girls’ led with 18 pins.”
With the boy’s team still getting into shape following the addition of a few kids from the football team, Cook knows that his team still has room to grow. They will gain senior Troy Joseph in the Conroe Duals next weekend, who is a state-ranked wrestler.
But after just one event, Cook has plenty of other guys who can step up. Noah Dierksheide and Latravion Agu are two members that Cook knows will step up and be strong members of this team, not to mention Tyler Pomeroy.
“The way I have the schedule set up, we are going to two tournaments just to get the kids used to wrestling on a Friday and Saturday come district and regional time,” Cook noted. “I’m excited about this weekend and it’s going to push us. I’m telling the kids let’s just go in and learn and make some upsets.”
The girls’ team will be led by Leslie Medina, who competed in the 128-pound weight class and was in the finals match. With a team of 10, the Lady Hornets took four of them to their last event, and each of them placed.
With some of the success that this program has had in recent years, Cook wants to give credit to his assistant. Their filmmaker Benji Saumell has been a big piece of the puzzle as he has been there over the last three years helping along the way.
“He does such a good job with filming that my assistant and I can go back and watch the film. He is the best filmer in Huntsville and he does everything I want and he can to help this team,” Cook added.
