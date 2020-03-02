Several Huntsville Hornet tennis players won their matches at the New Caney Varsity Tennis Tournament Friday in New Caney.
In a field of 11 local schools, the Hornet tennis team came out on top at the New Caney Tennis Tournament. Seniors Nic Diaz and Ronaldo Santos won their doubles match, while junior Kendall Hoke dominated in her girls singles match, taking first place in the tournament.
“Overall, I was very happy with how the team fared in the tournament. We have a strong team and it was great to see them come out on top,” Huntsville head tennis coach John Fuller said. “We have a lot of work to do, but with some practice, these kids will show out. Kendall had a great showing in her matches and Diaz and Santos lit it up.”
Several other members of the team put up strong performances in the tournament, making it to the consolation finals, including sophomores Juan Torres and Koen Dunbar. The pair were able to win their first match in doubles, but fell in the second round.
“I was really happy to see so many of our players make it far into the tournament,” Fuller added. “I would like to see us work on our consistency, but for our first matches of the year, I am very pleased.”
On the girls side, junior Grace Olivares and sophomore Evan Tijerina dropped their first match in doubles, but came back strong, winning their next two matches, before falling in the finals. Senior Xinyao Wang and sophomore Niyah Wilson also put up a strong performance, winning their first match, before being knocked out in the finals. Junior Sara Schwitzer also had a good showing, placing fourth in her singles match.
“We have a lot of strong, hardworking competitors on the team,” Fuller said. “We have a lot of fun and we are looking forward to even better performances in the future.”
The team will return to the court Thursday for the Porter Invitational in Porter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.