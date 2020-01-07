A chilly Tuesday night did not scare the fans cheering on the Huntsville Hornet soccer team to a 2-0 win over Madisonville.
The Hornets (2-1-1), coming off the Georgetown Tournament last weekend, tallied their second straight win, with shutdown defensive and aggressive offensive plays. The Hornets scored their first goal in the opening minutes after a penalty put senior Brandon Delfin on the line, where he scored off of a goalie block, and his team never looked back.
“Our ability to move the ball and utilize the width of the field is fantastic and will be a great benefit going forward,” head coach Robert Taylor said. “We also did very well on defense and made sure they did not get very far tonight. However, with as many scoring opportunities as we had, I think the score should have been much higher. We just need to execute better.”
While Madisonville goalies were fighting off various scoring attempts by multiple Hornets, Huntsville goalies Prince Osili and Christopher Macias only had to fend off four attempts, as the Mustangs rarely made it inside the box.
“While we have a lot of seniors on our team, this is many of their first chance to play on varsity,” Taylor added. “They are still learning things on the fly, but it has been nearly a month from our first scrimmich to now and the team looks much different. They have the ability and capability to make their mark this year.”
In the final seconds of the game, senior Victor Rubio was able to steal the ball and score the second goal of the night on a breakaway.
“The crowd really motivated me tonight and as a senior, I want to push myself and the team as far as possible and make a name for Huntsville,” Rubio said. “I try to take advantage of every opportunity I get and help the team get better. I want to see us make it to the state finals.”
The Hornets will open conference play next week, with Tomball visiting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
