HUNTSVILLE — Last season was a bit out of the norm for Huntsville soccer, but it was one they needed to rebuild themselves into a top district team again.
The Hornets will now look to take last year’s experiences and translate them into success on the pitch for this season.
“It’s a very different feeling than it has been in the last couple of years,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “We knew at the end of last year, we had watched the team continue to play better each week and we just fell short of the playoffs, but we also got a bunch of young guys that hadn’t played much varsity soccer, some really good experience and most of those guys are all back.”
Huntsville soccer will bring back a handful of players from last season, including senior Max Mundorff, who led the team in goals scored last season. Mundorff will play a big part in the return of Hornet soccer, alongside returning senior Jaden Santibanez.
With the return of those two members, the Hornets will have their top-two scorers back for the upcoming season. Jesse Delgado will also be returning and is expected to be a leading scorer this season.
“Those guys are going to be very important to us,” Taylor noted. “We will also be getting Delgado back from an injury last fall. Sometimes the game is really simple, you have to have guys that can put the ball into the back of the net and he wasn’t available for most of it, but we are excited.”
As the Hornets will continue to get some of their players back this season, their goals haven’t changed. Having missed the postseason last year, the Hornets have set their goals to be back on top of the district this season.
However, that the Hornets carry that same expectation every year.
“In Huntsville we expect to be a playoff team, that's our minimum expectation for us,” Taylor added. “We expect to contend for a district championship and we expect to go win some playoff games. Those are the conversations we have. It hasn’t happened the way we would like it to over the last couple of years, but we believe anytime we step on the field we are as prepared and as capable as anybody.”
Huntsville will get their season started on Jan. 3, when they face Madisonville at Hornet Field.
