With the Class 5A playoffs on the horizon, the Huntsville Hornets looked for their third win in a row, but Caney Creek proved too much to handle. The Hornets (10-4-4) fell to the Panthers 3-2.
With two regular season games remaining, the Hornets are in a battle for the final playoff spot — currently three points behind Tomball.
“Caney Creek is a really good team, but we really held our own and fought them the entire way,” Huntsville head coach Robert Taylor said. “I am really proud of them and they deserve a lot of credit for their performance. We are at a point in the season where we just have to manage our health and execute on our scoring chances.”
Both teams came out aggressive on offense, but Caney Creek would strike first with a goal at the eight minute mark.
The Hornets stayed aggressive, constantly threatening to score. Finally, at the 20 minute mark, junior Brandon Cervantes was able to score with a header off of a corner kick. However, Caney Creek would hold a 2-1 advantage at the break.
Just minutes into the second half, the Panthers would capitalize off a fastbreak score to increase their lead to 3-1.
Cervantes was the bright spot of the night for the Hornets, regularly getting good locks and making the majority of the team’s scoring attempts. After a foul by the Panthers, Cervantes pulled through for the team, scoring a goal off of a penalty kick.
But that would be it, as Huntsville was unable to pick up the tying goal in the final minutes.
“Before the game we gave each other pep talks and knew we needed to execute defensively tonight. They got me good looks and I had the courage to try and get the ball in anytime it was passed to me,” Cervantes said. I feel good about our playoff prospects, I just think we need to work on our vision and communication.”
Despite giving up three goals, senior goalkeeper Christopher Macias prevented the game from getting out of hand. He was constantly under duress from Caney Creek, but accounted for 10 saves.
“I was able to stop so many balls by communicating with the defense and putting them where they needed to be,” Macias said. “We need to keep our heads up and play through the entire game. We have the talent to make a deep run in the playoffs if we are able to finish the season strong.”
The Hornets will return to action Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Lake Creek.
