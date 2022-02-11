HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville boys’ basketball kept their season alive after defeating Tyler Friday night in the Paul Bohan Gym.
The Hornets (10-11, 4-5) used a strong second half to lift themselves to the 73-64 win over the Lions, putting themselves in a three way tie for third place.
“I thought the games came out strong and AJ (Wilson) got us going early,” Hornets head coach Jay Oliphant said. “I thought at halftime we should have had a bigger lead. I told them that the Lions were going to make a run and I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm, but we didn’t play smart. I thought we could have put the game away at the end, but we took some ill advised shots and a few turnovers that let Tyler back in.”
Early in the game, senior AJ Wilson took off for the Hornets and quickly made it his game, as the senior was able to lift himself to two early threes that lifted the Hornets’ offense to get the win.
While Wilson was also able to do it on his own, he had help from Kevin Harrison, who added 22 points, with all but six coming in the final half. The offense for the Hornets looked like they were able to click and find some mojo that carried them to the victory.
“Anytime we can hit the 70 mark it’s always good for us,” Oliphant added. “That’s something we haven’t seen too much this year, but it was a good thing we saw it tonight.”
For the Hornets on the other end, it wasn’t as great of a time. The defense played strong for a majority of the game, keeping the lead, but as the game started creeping into the closing minutes, they started to slip.
Tyler was able to close the gap and get the game within 14 with 2:49 left in the game. After regrouping and making ejections, the Hornets saw themselves with just a six point lead, with just under a minute to go.
However, the defense was able to hang on and close the game out.
“I thought we played fairly well on defense, most of the time,” Oliphant noted. “I thought the rebounding was average, but the only thing we really gave up was some coast-to-coast baskets, which we normally don’t do. I thought that they did a good job of doing that, luckily it didn’t hurt us as bad as it did.”
With the Hornets’ win and the Lions’ loss, the playoff scenario gets tricky. With Huntsville splitting the series with Tyler and Nacogdoches, they see themselves in a tough spot. The Hornets will now head off for their final regular season game against Lufkin on Tuesday night.
