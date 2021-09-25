HUNTSVILLE —Shock and disbelief.
That was the feeling that swept over Bowers Stadium Friday night when a questionable fumble at the goal line allowed Bryan Rudder to upset No. 8 Huntsville 31-28 in overtime.
The loss and goal line stand were part of a wild night of officiating and bad plays that saw the Hornets surrender a two touchdown lead in the final quarter.
“Well, I probably don’t need to say a whole lot right now because it was pretty obvious to me on a couple things, but we’re up 28-14 in the fourth. We’ve got to hold those leads and we didn’t and they made one more play than we did,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said.
The loss for the Hornets was a first against the Rangers, and also the first district defeat in two years.
The drama started in the fourth quarter after Huntsville opted to have senior quarterback AJ Wilson go under center and marched down the field on a nine-play, 67-yard drive that demoralized the Ranger defense. Wilson completed the drive off play action when he found Kameron Cole wide open in the back of the endzone to put Huntsville up 28-14.
However, the momentum quickly turned.
On the first play from scrimmage in the ensuing drive, Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar connected with Jaquise Martin on a go-route 20 yards down the field. Martin shaked and baked a pair of Huntsville defenders and sprinted to the endzone for a 75-yard score.
After forcing a quick Huntsville three-and-out, Rudder would strike again. And, this one came after a pass interference penalty in the endzone placed the ball at the 2-yard-line. Andrei Diaczenko ran it in on the next play to tie the game with 4:01 remaining.
The Hornets attempted a potential 50-yard game-winning field goal in the closing minute, but it missed left, as both teams headed to overtime.
And that’s when the game turned into chaos.
Rudder started first and struggled to find offensive production, eventually settling with a 31-yard field goal from Antonio Gonzales.
Huntsville answered with a statement as Justin Butcher took a jet sweep 8-yards, followed up with a 5-yard pass from Wilson to Jawann Giddens and a 5-yard run Giddens run out of the Wildcat formation. After failing to punch it in on their first attempt, Giddens pounded his way towards the goal line. However, the ball popped out and officials ruled that the sophomore running back didn’t break the plane, giving Rudder the victory.
However, despite the heartbreaker, Southern was happy with some things that he saw from his team.
“I thought AJ [Wilson] played a lot better,” the coach noted. “He threw the ball well and where he needed to throw it, and when he didn’t he threw it away or he used his legs. The disappointing thing is we didn’t get the chance to use his legs in overtime, but it is what it is.
“I also thought overall we didn’t play badly on the defensive side of the ball. They made some plays, and we just have to continue to get better.”
Wilson completed 11 of 17 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding 63 yards on the ground off nine carries. Giddens finished with 67 yards rushing and 47 receiving. Cole was the leading receiver with 69 yards and a pair of scores.
In the end, Huntsville had 289 yards of offense to 275 for Rudder.
UP NEXT
Huntsville: The Hornets will travel to College Station to face A&M Consolidated with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Tigerland Stadium.
Rudder: Host Montgomery Lake Creek next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.