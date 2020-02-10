Heading to regionals

After a strong showing in the district championships, 14 Hornet wrestlers will compete for regional championships this weekend.
Hornet wrestlers competed Saturday at Hutto High School in the district championships, with the Lady Hornets team placing second overall and the boys placing fourth. The team will now prepare for regionals Friday and Saturday.
“I was really excited and encouraged by the team's performance. We went in on the boy’s side with eight or nine underclassmen, and they performed above expectations,” Hornet wrestling head coach Tim Cook said. “We were in the team race until the heavyweight match ... It was really exciting to see. We have a very bright future.”
The Lady Hornets had a field of seven underclassmen who performed strongly, taking second place in the district. Leslie Cisneros made the team’s biggest impact, winning the 102 pound weight class title, while freshman Taryn Cahill finished second in the 110 pound weight class.
“The girls were very impressive and Cahill did really well and performed above expectations,” Cook added. “I am so proud of them and how well they did. I cannot believe that nine of them are going to regionals.”
On the boy’s side, seniors Micheal Martin and Rueben Strait were able to pick up third place finishes in the 138 pound and 145 pound weight classes, respectively. Sophomore Troy Joseph also grabbed a third place finish in the 195 pound weight class, while Zakee Fedayeen was second in the 220 pound weight class.
“Troy is a kid who has continued to turn heads,” Cook said. “He is a first year wrestler who keeps getting better and better. He has improved so much and he is just a great kid.”
According to Cook, the team will work to improve on mistakes on Monday and hit it hard today and Wednesday with conditioning and live wrestling, before hitting the road Thursday ahead of regionals. The regional championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Weiss High School in Pflugerville. Matches will begin each day at 9 a.m.
Hornet wrestlers qualifying for the boy’s regional meet include: Martin, Straight, Joseph, Fedayeen and Lane Taylor. On the girl’s side, Cisneros, Cahill, Brianna Zamora, Leslie Medina, Jade Ballew, Payton Muir, Hanna Brisher, Angel Ortega and Paloma Mendoza will represent Huntsville High School.
