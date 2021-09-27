Giddens named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

DJ Shafer | Game Day PhotosHuntsville sophomore running back Jawann Giddens stiff arms a defender during Friday’s 31-28 loss to Bryan Rudder at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville. 

 DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos

Huntsville’s sophomore running back Jawann Giddens has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 5, following an online vote.

The sophomore back was able to rush for 67 yards, while gaining an additional 47 yards receiving during a 31-28 overtime loss to Bryan Rudder.

With the loss, Huntsville moves to (2-2) on the year and (0-1) in District 10-5A, DII play. They will travel to College Station this week to play A&M Consolidated, who is riding high after a 49-3 win over Lamar Consolidated.

Other nominees for the vote were Huntsville’s Zakee Fedayeen and Alpha Omega's Lukas Collier.

The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.

