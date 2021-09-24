HUNTSVILLE — Coming off a rare regular-season loss, No. 8 Huntsville football will look to regain momentum as district competition begins Friday night.
And they will look to do that against a team they have beaten seven straight times.
The Hornets (2-1) will face Bryan Rudder at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
“Anytime you lose a game it’s disappointing,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said. “I was disappointed with how we played, but I wasn’t disappointed with how we ended the game. You have to wipe your non-district slate away now, because the more important games are happening. We are going to have our hands full with Rudder.”
Rudder will be another strong opponent for the young Hornet’s defense. Two weeks ago against Elgin, the Rangers posted 427 yards, with 242 of them coming through the air from senior quarterback EJ Ezar. The gunslinger has already surpassed 1,000 passing yards through three games this season, while also leading the team in rushing with 181 yards.
Ezar will be a strong playmaker for the Rangers, but if the receivers can get the ball in their hands, they will make plays too. Junior receiver Jaquise Martin currently leads the team with 266 yards through three games, while juniors Nathanil Figgers and Kevin Holmes Jr both have over 220 yards.
“We have to get pressure on the quarterback and keep him in the pocket,” Southern added. “He understands what they are trying to do offensively and he has some weapons. They have some big tall guys and some young ones that have made plays for him. I think he is better on the move. A year ago we kept him in the pocket, so if we can do that and keep him stationary, it will make it tougher on him.”
Offensively, the Hornets have struggled to find success after their Week 1 win over Willis. One reason for that is senior running back Jaylon McClain, who has been sidelined with an injury the last two weeks. The Hornets hope to have the senior playmaker back in the lineup for Friday’s game.
Senior quarterback AJ Wilson was never able to find a rhythm in Friday night’s loss, finishing e the night with 111 passing yards and the Hornet’s lone score. However, he also threw two interceptions. Not turning the ball has been one of the main things for this offensive success for the Hornets in previous years and is something that will have to turn around this year.
“I think that we haven’t been consistent in all three of our games,” Southern said. “We have shown spurts of being really good and we’ve shown spurts where we weren’t very good. We haven’t been consistent and I think some of that is the number of injuries, and that’s not an excuse. It’s just hard to get into a rhythm when your numbers have been a different combination all three weeks. Hopefully, we get Jaylon back Friday, which will allow us to do other things with other guys and still be able to use Justin [Butcher] some. We just have to be more consistent.”
In last season’s game against Rudder, the Hornets had plenty of offensive success, highlighted by 235 yards and five scores on the ground.
Tickets to Friday night’s league opener are available online at hornetnation.org or at the gate. Live updates will be available at itemonline.com/sports.
