HUNTSVILLE — While basketball has been prominent at Huntsville High School over the years, a new legislative bill is bringing together an inclusive new team on the court.
The Hornets introduced their unified basketball program last Saturday, allowing kids of all abilities to form a team and play basketball together, while forming lasting bonds on and off the court.
“It was really great to see the kids play together,” said Amber Bryant, the Huntsville High School life skills teacher and Special Olympics coach. “It feels like our students with disabilities really have a place where they belong and the partners, or students without disabilities, have really mentored them and showed them everything along the way. Seeing the leadership and the partnership they have together was super incredible and I really enjoyed being a part of that.”
While the Special Olympics has always boosted this team, it is the first year that UIL Texas has picked it up to make it a sanctioned event, allowing the athletes to compete against other schools in games, as well as compete for the state championships.
The unified basketball program was formed following the unanimous passing of Texas legislature SB. 776, a bill authored by District 27 senator Eddie Lucio, that went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, allowing these programs to form at schools across the state.
The bill fosters greater inclusion within the high school levels, giving the athletes an opportunity to play sports at a UIL level of play, while keeping some of the Special Olympics rules instated.
“Saturday was our first Unified basketball game,” said Jason Elliot, the unified basketball team coach and director of the delegation for Special Olympics. “We’ve had quite a few practices, but we didn’t really know what to expect because we follow UIL rules when it comes to basketball. It’s treated the same way, but we went into that game ready and we were able to teach a lot.”
While this program is new to the court, there has always been a buddy program that was formed by students to help mentor their peers with disabilities in the classroom. With the bonds that have been formed between the athletes and their partners outside of the gym, this team has made a connection that Bryant and Elliot could only dream of.
“Almost all of the partners we have, have been involved in the Buddies program,” Bryant noted. “They have helped them get involved in the community and in the school community. They have all formed relationships through that program before this was a thing and it translates to the court.”
“It looked like they have been together for a long time,” Elliot added. “They fed off of each other when our athletes did well. Our partners were excited and praised the athletes and the athletes did the same thing when our partners did well, our athletes gave them praise. It was a team game and it’s fun when you see the kids go out there and be excited.”
A highlight of the match for Elliot was watching junior Chris Butler celebrate after his performance on Saturday, where he was able to hit a few three-pointers for the Hornets.
“To see his excitement when he did that was just like any other athlete,” Elliot said. “He got fired up and his parents and fans got fired up in the stands. I think this is just really good for our kids and our school.”
The Hornets will now play in the area tournament on Feb. 5 in Brenham with the game starting at 9 a.m. If the Hornets can win the area tournament, they will advance to the regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.