Former Hornet Jay Griffin IV named to Earl Campbell Award Watch List

A former Huntsville Hornet was recently recognized among some of the nation’s top college student-athletes.
Jay Griffin IV has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Preseason Watch List, the first preseason honor for the New Mexico junior receiver.
The award honors “the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.” Candidates must also have been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
Griffin — who graduated from Huntsville High School in 2016 — was a first-team all-district selection as a senior, recording 1,463 all-purpose yards: 423 receiving, 526 rushing and 517 as a kick returner. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns that season.
The versatile threat has the potential to make an impact in the passing, running and return game for the Lobos in 2019. He also stars on the school’s track team, earning Mountain West all-conference honors in both indoors and outdoors last season.
Griffin is among 42 student-athletes to be named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Preseason Watch List.
