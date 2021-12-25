HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football had its share of struggles this season, however, one player kept a constant pace to lead the team.
Quarterback AJ Wilson has been named the Walker County Football Offensive Player of the Year after his senior season.
Wilson’s senior year led him to a handful of end-of-year awards, Wilson was named to the All-District second team, the All-District Academic team and was voted the Hornets Offensive Player of the year for the season.
“AJ grew each week and became a very confident quarterback,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “ He used his athletic ability and strong arm to be productive. Aj is a great person and he represents our program well.”
In his senior campaign, he tossed for 1,311 yards through the air and rushed for an additional 376, which ranked third on the team. He accounted for 16 touchdowns on the year, with all but one coming through the air.
Throughout the season, he connected with 10 separate receivers and each starter finished the season in double-digit receptions.
Now, with Wilson heading to the hardwood for the basketball season and his graduation set for 2022, he will head to Houston Baptist University to continue his football career with the Huskies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.