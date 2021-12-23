HUNTSVILLE — Despite Huntsville football missing out on the playoffs and holding a 4-5 record, there were some bright spots to be shown for the 2021 season.
After two years of having the Bobino brothers weak havoc upfront, the Hornets found a playmaker in senior linebacker Bun Shelly, who has been named the Walker County football Defensive Player of the Year.
Shelly’s dominant season finished with a plethora of accolades that include being elected to the All-District First Team and the All-District Academic team, as well as being voted for the Joe Clements team MVP award and Team Defensive MVP.
“I thought Bun was one of our most productive players this season,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “He was a leader and put in the work both physically and mentally. He is a great person and he represents our football program well.”
The senior linebacker played a vital role on the Hornets’ defense this year, as he accounted for 81 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
But he also performed well for the Hornets offensively, scoring a handful of touchdowns to help lift them.
With Shelly graduating at the end of the academic year, he will now look to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
