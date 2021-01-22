Huntsville took its game against a struggling Tyler squad to heart.
The Lady Hornets got out to a fast start and then held on to sprint past the Lady Lion, 76-53, on Friday night.
KeNysha Johnson scored 19 points and Alyiah Craft added 16 as the Lady Hornets improved to 14-6 overall, 6-0 in District 16-5A. Alyssa Fielder contributed 12 points, while Tya Rodgers had nine and Janavia Gage and Mahalia Twine had seven each.
Kierstyn Ross led Tyler with 12 points as the Lady Lions dropped to 3-11, 1-5.
Huntsville led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter, followed up with an 18-11 Lady Lion run in the second frame. The Lady Hornets would secure the win though in the third quarter with a 21-13 spread and a 19-15 advantage in the fourth.
Huntsville will return home for their next game on Tuesday against Lufkin.
