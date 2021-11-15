Eighth graders end season with league title

HUNTSVILLE — Mance Park Middle School's 8th graders accomplished what few have … a district championship.
Following an undefeated campaign in 7th grade, the group of players finished the 8th-grade season with a final record of 8-0-1.
Leading the Hornets was Markcus Lewis, who finished the season with 620 passing yards and 644 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Trae'Shawn Brown had 12 scores with 1,015 yards rushing, while Caleb Franklin had 523 yards, Noah Nieto had 325 yards and Jabari Washington had 340 yards.
Top defensive players for the team included: Xavier Olivas, Keyshawn Alexander (32 tackles, Jabari Washington (7 interceptions), Jailen Baldwin (27 tackles). The defense allowed just over 10 points per game with 842 total yards allowed and 23 forced turnovers.
