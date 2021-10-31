Craft, Smith eager to lead Lady Hornets in quest for fourth straight league title

HUNTSVILLE — Excellence is a common occurrence within the Huntsville Lady Hornets basketball program.
With three consecutive league titles under its belt, the Lady Hornets will be seeking a fourth straight when they open their season in two weeks.
The Lady Hornet bring back fourth-year starter Alyiah Craft, who snagged District 16-5A Player of the Year nod in 2020, and will be back to lead Huntsville one last time.
“Right now we are just trying to get our tempo up, we do have quite a few new kids who will be joining the varsity this year. Right now we are centered around pace,” Huntsville’s head coach Latoya Bennett said. “Our defense is always a staple of what we do here. We are trying to get the kids in the right spot to where they can execute defensively and where there is a good defense, there is a good offense.”
While the Lady Hornets have had success the last three years, they are looking to build on it for the future.
Huntsville will have several new players on the varsity roster to allow them to get gelled with each other before they face the inevitable graduation.
“I think having a returning senior in Craft, who played four years, and Madison Smith, who played three years. Those girls have a great deal of experience which is going to be pivotal for us when we get into the district setting. I’m just trying to hold on to the seniors and help them mold as leaders so we can get some of the new faces involved.”
The Lady Hornets will open their season on Nov. 9 against Conroe at the Paul Bohan Gym on the Huntsville High School campus.
