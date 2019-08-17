Community helps kick off Huntsville football season

Every fall, across the state of Texas, communities rally together through a common thread — supporting their local high school.
Huntsville is no different. With the Hornet football team coming off its deepest postseason run in 28 years, the players, coaches and fans can feel the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.
“We have a whole town behind us,” senior defensive end Briceon Hayes said.
The passion for this team was put on full display Friday, as the Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club held its first annual Hornet Kickoff event at the high school football field. There wasn’t an empty seat in the stands.
“If you didn’t get the memo, the Huntsville Hornets are big time,” superintendent Scott Sheppard said during his opening address.
Huntsville head football coach Rodney Southern took the microphone next, and acknowledged the expectations that await his team following a run to the state quarterfinals. The Hornets aren’t backing down from the challenge. Rather, they’re embracing it.
“We are here for a reason, and we’re not going to be afraid to say it,” Southern said before stating his team’s motto — ‘All the Way,’ referencing a hopeful state title run.
The team’s connection to the community was felt last fall, as fans traveled to Houston, Frisco and Cypress to join the Hornets on their playoff run. This bond was once again present on Friday — but in a different way — as kids from the community interacted with their favorite players, who posed for pictures and handed out autographs.
As Southern is quick to note, Huntsville’s 2019 motto is about more than football.
“It doesn’t just mean we’re hopefully going to play for a state championship,” the coach said. “I want them to be all the way in life too. … I want you to know as a parent that we’re going to hold your kid’s feet to the fire and teach him to be a better man.
“If nothing else, moms, they’re going to know how to shake hands, and they’re going to hug your neck and tell you they love you.”
Huntsville opens the 2019 season on August 30 at home against Willis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.