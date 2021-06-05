Built for success

Huntsville softball finished their season with one of the deepest and most awarded season in recent history.
The Lady Hornets (28-7) completed a clean sweep of district competition, going a perfect 10-0 with a 21-game winning streak to finish out the regular season. The team also faced the a deciding elimination game twice in the playoffs, before the regional quarterfinal against Sulphur Springs.
“I think we had an amazing year,” Bryan said. We accomplished so many great things. We were highly recognized for all of our success. I couldn’t have asked for a better year; I just wish we could have had one more at bat.”
The Lady Hornets had 11 players earn all-district awards, which included MVP, pitcher of the year and offensive player of the year. Head coach Morgan Bryan also brought home coach of the year honors.
Jensen Vienne was awarded district MVP, with a .495 batting average, 12 home runs and 58 RBI. She also had a .932 fielding percentage.
“She was a force to reckoned with,” Bryan said. “She will be one of the three returning juniors next year and the experience they have with the experience of our freshman will be huge for us.”
Kylee Lehman was the district pitcher of the year. Through the 10-game district slate, her ERA remained perfect, throwing two no hitters. She finished her senior season with an ERA of 3.05 and 105 strikeouts.
“She did a great job when it came to district play,” Bryan said. “People really acknowledged her, and they recognized the fact she was throwing well.”
JJ Duke, a freshman, also brought home honors with the offensive of player of the year for the district. Duke batted a .482 with 122 plate appearances. She finished with seven home runs and 58 RBI on 54 hits.
The Lady Hornets landed three first team all-district players, three second teamers and two honorable mentions to round of their award season.
“I think the district as a whole realized the amazing athletes I am able to coach each day,” Bryan said. “I think that their hard work has paid off for them.”
With the season over now, the team has nothing to look at but positivity. The Lady Hornets will lose their pitcher of the year, but bring back the MVP and offensive player of the year. With the deep run they also allowed for plenty of newcomers to get the varsity experience to help them in the coming years.
“It’s great to have the freshman class experience it,” Bryan added. “I had six freshmen experience the playoff run and I think they will help us in the long run. They got them the experience to be apart of that success and now they have that hunger for me.”
