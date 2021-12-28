Building on Success

HUNTSVILLE — Lady Hornets soccer finished last season in the Bi-district round of the UIL Texas playoffs, something they haven’t done in the previous eight years.
While they weren’t able to come away with the win in the tournament, they were able to take that boost into this season and into the future.
“We are really just looking to build off the progress that we have made over the last couple of seasons,” Huntsville head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “This is year three with the same coaching staff and last year, we had a good year. We are looking to grow the program from the inside out and continue to take that next step. The girls want to continue to work hard and get back into the playoffs for a second year.”
As the Lady Hornets look to build on their success from last season, they will have to keep the same pace after graduating some key players.
A positive contribution to maintaining a strong season for the Lady Hornets will be the return of senior Eva Zamdudio, who was second on the team in scoring (12), just behind now junior Analisse Rodriquez, who led the team with 13 goals.
The two players will serve as the key components that Gallen is looking forward to having back on the pitch for the Lady Hornets this season.
“Eva is one of our captains and she has now been on varsity for four years. I’ve been able to be her coach for three years and she’s a leader on and off the field, but she’s so dynamic on the field that we are excited to see what she can do in her senior year,” Gallen noted. “We also have Ruby Carrillo, who has also been on varsity for four years, but she missed the playoff game last year with COVID, so she’s coming back with a chip on her shoulder. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she can do for us this year.”
With all teams setting goals, the Lady Hornets have set a few of their own. While the obvious goal is to make the playoffs, Huntsville is trying to take it a step further and get a playoff win, but that is not where they want to stop.
The Lady Hornets are hoping to go undefeated on the road in district play. Last season, they were able to only come away with one road district win – a 4-2 win over Lufkin.
Gallen has set multiple goals for the team, avoiding complete disappointment and allowing more to fall back on, in the event that the players are unable to achieve one.
“After we have tryouts, we talk to the team and ask them what goals they have in mind,” Gallen said. “Obviously the coaches have some in mind, but we want to be player-centered because they are the ones doing the work. They have set the bar high, but we have set multiple goals so that if you can’t accomplish all of them you are still able to hit some of them.”
While the Lady Hornets have been scrimmaging for a while now, they will have one more stop before they start their regular-season slate against Hudson on Jan. 4.
However, Gallen knows that they can’t do it alone and will need the community’s support behind him and the girls playing to help them secure another trip to the playoffs.
“We are just excited and we want the community to continue to come out and support us. I know we’ve been in a rough spot with this program for a while, but this is our third year with this same staff and we look to continue that at Huntsville high school,” Gallen added.
