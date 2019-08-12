Brown, Hayes discuss college commitments

A pair of Huntsville Hornets pledged their college commitments over the weekend, getting a monumental decision out of the way on the eve of their senior seasons.
Defensive end Briceon Hayes announced his verbal commitment to Colorado State on Twitter Friday evening, with linebacker Jordan Brown revealing his intention to attend North Texas moments later.
Following the first practice of fall camp Monday morning, the duo elaborated on their choices.
“The coaching staff,” Hayes — an all-state honorable mention in 2018 — said of the driving factor in his decision. “They were really helpful, and just took me in when I went up there for a visit.”
“The playing style,” Brown remarked when asked why he chose North Texas. “The defense does a lot of blitzing and coming off the edge, and that's what I do best.”
Brown, a second-team All-District 10-5A Division II selection last season, noted that it was a relief to wrap up the recruiting process before his senior campaign.
“It feels really good,” he added. “Now I can put that behind me, focus on the season and focus on getting better.”
For Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern, it’s always a rewarding moment to see his players secure an opportunity to play at the next level and further their education.
“I'm excited for them,” Southern said. “No. 1, their college is paid for. No. 2, they've had their own choice as to where to go. But No. 3, it also gets it out of the way. Now they can focus on their senior year of high school.
“Anytime you have kids leave your program and go to four-year schools, where you know if they handle their business their college is paid for and they're going to walk away debt free, that's a big deal.”
