With a handful of Walker County teams enjoying their most successful season in recent memory, there was no shortage of candidates for The Item’s 2020 Coach of the Year Award.
LaToya Bennett and Jay Oliphant led the Huntsville basketball teams to yet another district title, Wes Jones coached Alpha Omega to the first basketball state championship in school history and Dean Schaub helped the New Waverly football program snap a three-year playoff drought.
However, with the Huntsville football team amid an undefeated run — matching its best start since the 1950s and on the cusp of the Region III title game — Rodney Southern has been named The Item’s 2020 Coach of the Year.
With over 30 seniors departing, the Hornets entered the season unranked, despite notching 21 wins and five playoff victories over the previous two seasons. That quickly changed.
After beating three 6A teams by a combined 57 points, then stomping Bryan Rudder and then-No. 3 A&M Consolidated in league play, Huntsville rose to No. 4 in the state and has remained there ever since.
The Hornets finished the regular season at 9-0, beating opponents by an average of 24.9 points and securing their third District 10-5A, Division II championship in four years. Only two opponents played Huntsville to within single digits — C.E. King, the No. 20 Class 6A team in the Houston area, and District 10 runner-up Montgomery.
This domination only picked up when the postseason began, with Southern’s squad out-scoring Nacogdoches and Barbers Hill 76-19 through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Huntsville will look to keep its undefeated season rolling this weekend, with a regional semifinal showdown against Crosby looming on Saturday.
