Just past the midway point of the 2020 high school football season, the Huntsville defensive line has solidified its place among the most dominant in Texas.
It’s only fitting that a driving force behind this group’s success has been recognized as one of the best in the state.
Huntsville defensive tackle Edward Bobino was named a semifinalist for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award on Thursday. Bobino is one of just two full-time defensive players — along with Texarkana Texas linebacker Clayton Smith — to make the cut this year.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior has racked up 14.5 sacks through six games, leading a defense that is allowing just 8.8 points and 206 yards per game. Huntsville is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, Division II, with two shutouts, one top-five win and three victories over 6A opponents.
Bobino is one of five players in 5A-DII to be named a semifinalist, along with Aledo athlete JoJo Earle, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger and Smith.
Mr. Texas Football, which is presented by the Texas Bowl and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas.
The most recent winner was Frisco Lone Star great and current Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims. Former recipients including Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray (2013-14, Allen) and Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy), former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2007, Lamar Consolidated) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (2008, Lake Travis).
Below is the full list of 2020 Mr. Texas Football semifinalists:
ATH JoJo Earle, Aledo
QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland
RB Cash Jones, Brock
QB Ryder Hernandez, Cedar Park
QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller
ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan
QB Behren Morton, Eastland
QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus
QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore
QB Dane Jentsch, Grandview
DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville
QB Cole Andrus, Jourdanton
QB Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins
QB Ace Whitehead, Lampasas
RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale
QB Kolt Schuckers, Lindsay
QB Sawyer Robertson, Lubbock Coronado
ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart
RB Steve Johnson, Port Lavaca Calhoun
RB De'shon Goodley, Rankin
QB Braedyn Locke, Rockwall
QB Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer
QB Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll
LB Clayton Smith, Texarkana Texas High
RB Zach Hrbacek, Troy
