Huntsville DT Edward Bobino named semifinalist for Mr. Texas Football award

Huntsville senior defensive tackle Edward Bobino gets into the backfield as Bryan Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar looks for help  during Friday’s win over the Rangers at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. 

 DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

Just past the midway point of the 2020 high school football season, the Huntsville defensive line has solidified its place among the most dominant in Texas.

It’s only fitting that a driving force behind this group’s success has been recognized as one of the best in the state.

Huntsville defensive tackle Edward Bobino was named a semifinalist for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award on Thursday. Bobino is one of just two full-time defensive players — along with Texarkana Texas linebacker Clayton Smith — to make the cut this year.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior has racked up 14.5 sacks through six games, leading a defense that is allowing just 8.8 points and 206 yards per game. Huntsville is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, Division II, with two shutouts, one top-five win and three victories over 6A opponents.

Bobino is one of five players in 5A-DII to be named a semifinalist, along with Aledo athlete JoJo Earle, Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins, Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger and Smith.

Mr. Texas Football, which is presented by the Texas Bowl and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas.

The most recent winner was Frisco Lone Star great and current Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims. Former recipients including Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray (2013-14, Allen) and Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy), former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2007, Lamar Consolidated) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert (2008, Lake Travis).

Below is the full list of 2020 Mr. Texas Football semifinalists:

ATH JoJo Earle, Aledo

QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland

RB Cash Jones, Brock

QB Ryder Hernandez, Cedar Park

QB Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller

ATH JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan

QB Behren Morton, Eastland

QB Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus

QB Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore

QB Dane Jentsch, Grandview

DT Ed Bobino, Huntsville

QB Cole Andrus, Jourdanton

QB Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins

QB Ace Whitehead, Lampasas

RB Jordan Jenkins, Lindale

QB Kolt Schuckers, Lindsay

QB Sawyer Robertson, Lubbock Coronado

ATH Roddrell Freeman, Mart

RB Steve Johnson, Port Lavaca Calhoun

RB De'shon Goodley, Rankin

QB Braedyn Locke, Rockwall

QB Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer

QB Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll

LB Clayton Smith, Texarkana Texas High

RB Zach Hrbacek, Troy

Tags

Trending Video