HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s senior punter Christian Avelar has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 6, after an online vote.
The senior was used 10 times in the game and was able to secure three punts inside the 20-yard line to help flip the field for A&M Consolidated’s offense.
With the Hornets third straight loss, they moved to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in District 10-5A DII play. They will now prepare for a home matchup with Lamar Consolidated, who is coming off an open week.
Other nominees in the vote were New Waverly’s Joe Bryant and Evan Erwin.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
