Adkins named Volleyball Newcomer of the Year after stellar junior season

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball saw plenty of new faces this year, but one stood out the most.
The addition of junior Shelbee Adkins has been one that has helped the Lady Hornets in more ways than they expected.
Adkins came into the program as a setter, but her roles quickly versed as Huntsville faced some injuries and she stepped to the challenge. For her efforts, Adkins has been named the 2021 Walker County Volleyball Newcomer of the Year.
“Shelbee came to us and we were excited that she could set for us and we started the season with her setting and hitting for two rotations and then we had another setter come along that started improving but she had to step away,” Huntsville coach Cody Hassell said. “Shelbee started to improve on her hitting, at the beginning of the season her role was to not get as many kills but as she improved she started to become a dual-threat for us.”
The junior finished the year with 650 assists, which lead the team, and was 480 assists higher than the next player. But Adkins did more than just set, she was also second on the team with 242 kills.
Despite doing all of that, she still added 305 digs for the team on the defensive end.
“In the past, she played right-side hitter so we tried that we tried her outside and we found out she could get kills for us, and for the most part, she hits really well and didn’t maker errors,” Hassell added. “We lost our normal hitter to an injury and Shelbee became our regular hitter after that. She really stepped up for our team.”
Adkins is set to return to the Lady Hornets next year, as a senior, and will look to build off this year’s performance.
