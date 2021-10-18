Adkins named Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s junior outside hitter Shelbee Adkins has been named the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 8, after an online vote.
The junior led the Lady Hornets with 17 kills on Tuesday night in a sweep of Tyler and added an additional 10 in their Friday night loss against No. 7 Lufkin.
Huntsville (12-23, 5-2 District 16-5A, DII) will be back in action Tuesday night at the Paul Bohan Gym against Nacogdoches, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. On Friday they will travel to Whitehouse for a 4:30 p.m. first serve in a top-3 district matchup, in which could decide the second seed in the playoffs.
Other nominees in the vote were New Waverly’s Will Larrison and Houston Forester.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.